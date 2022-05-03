Richard David Wride passed away from a heart attack Monday, April 11, 2022, in Garfield. Rick was born April 27, 1954, to Don and Joan Wride. He is survived by siblings, Nick Wride, Robin Smick and Jane Kolar.
Rick served the Boy Scouts of America as an executive in Washington state, California and Alaska, where he played a major role in recruiting and training parent volunteers and scouts. He also raised funds for the organization.
He volunteered at the Washington State Guard, Second Infantry Brigade VSG, Spokane. He also was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Alaska State Defense Force, 49th Readiness Brigade DMVA for a number of years before moving back to Washington state and was a subject matter expert for the Alaska JISCC communication for the Guard, which provides voice, data, video and radio accessibility between local, state and federal agencies.
In Rick’s retirement years, he was a bus driver for Garfield-Palouse School District, where he loved encouraging young people every day. Rick also managed his own lawn care business. There was never a job too small or too difficult that Rick would not take on, often giving more than he received in return. Rick was active in the Garfield Community Church as an elder and was on the board for Young Life, a Christian club for youth in Whitman County. Rick was a warm, enthusiastic, hardworking and friendly person, and he was a friend to all with whom he met. He will be missed by his extended family and those he served along life’s journey.
Please bring your stories about Rick and join the family in celebration of his life a 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Garfield Christian Fellowship, 303 N. Third St., Garfield. A covered-dish dinner will follow.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.