“So, when tomorrow starts without me don’t think we’re far apart. For every time you think of me I’m right here in your heart.”
Richard A. Nilson passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home at the age of 87. He was a longtime resident of Lewiston.
Richard “Dick” was born Sept. 26, 1934, in Moscow, to Boyer and Wilma Nilson. He was raised in Troy on the family farm with six siblings: twins Jerry and Joan, Shirley, Gene, Inez and Roger. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army with his brother Gene. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
He married the love of his life, Merlyee P. Arnot, May 31, 1958. They made their home in Troy. Dick was employed by Bennett Lumber in Moscow. In 1964, he moved to Lewiston with his family and went to work for Potlatch Corp. until his retirement in 1996. He loved going out to breakfast, golfing, fishing and playing bingo. He also loved playing card games with his family.
Dick is survived by his wife, Merlyee, and daughter Bonnie (Bill) Turner, of Clarkston; grandchildren Ryan Knewbow, Brandon (Diane) Knewbow, Jamie (Stephanie) Knewbow, Ashley (Landon) Luttmer and Justin Nilson; and great-grandchildren Austin, Evan, Teigen, Nora, Sam, Savannah, Kam, Faith, Holly and Siri. He is also survived by his sisters, Joan Adams, Shirley Payne and Inez (Curt) Flisher, and his brother Roger Nilson. Dick was preceded in death by his son, Ron Nilson; his parents, Boyer and Wilma Nilson; and his brothers Jerry Nilson and Gene Nilson.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Normal Hill Cemetery for family only.