Rev. Larry E. Spaur (1949-2022)

The Rev. Larry E. Spaur died in Richland on Friday, April 22, 2022, after a recent diagnosis with multiple myeloma. Larry was born in 1949 while his parents attended Mountain View Bible College in Alberta, Canada. He lived in many places throughout Washington, Idaho and Hawaii.
Larry graduated from Filer High School in 1967. He attended Yakima Valley College while working seasonal jobs to put himself through school. In 1970, he relocated to Blaine, Wash., and met Dawn Nelson when he moved into the house across the street. He was drafted into military service in 1971, and did his basic training at Fort Lewis, Wash. In 1972, Larry and Dawn got married. Dawn joined him in Hawaii, where he spent his tour of duty at Schofield Barracks as a chaplain’s assistant.
After his military service, Larry went back to school at Western Washington State College to get his Bachelor of Arts degree in history. He went on to attend Vancouver School of Theology, where he earned his Master of Divinity degree in 1984. In 1987, he was ordained an Elder in the United Methodist Church. He spent his career serving churches throughout the Pacific Northwest Conference.
For Larry, serving the church was more than a job — it was a way of life. After growing up as a pastor’s child and serving as a chaplain’s assistant, he followed God’s call to serve others. Wherever he was appointed, he threw his heart and soul into preaching, youth ministry and visitation. He served as dean for several United Methodist youth camps, and he loved taking youth groups on trips. His last church appointment was to the congregation of Orchards United Methodist Church in Lewiston.
Larry enjoyed spontaneous road trips, fast cars, fishing and his beloved music. In retirement, he was able to travel internationally with Dawn, his children and his grandchildren. He was always ready to invite family and friends to an impromptu barbecue. He savored a good hamburger, pancakes and homemade candy and jam.
Larry’s greatest joy was his family. He adored his “brown-eyed girl,” Dawn, and rejoiced in their life together as he walked by her side for 50 wonderful years. He was a loving dad to Tanya and Camille and was always present for them. Larry was delighted by and dedicated to his five grandchildren and their interests. He will be deeply missed, but, as he would remind us: “We will meet again.”
He is survived by his wife Dawn Spaur; his older daughter Tanya Spaur Pile (Mathew) and grandchildren Zachary and Zoe; his younger daughter Camille Loomis (Bradley) and grandchildren Bethany, Paige, and Nelson; his younger brother Curt Spaur (Betty); his youngest brother Thomas Spaur, Jr. (Susan); as well as many uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Spaur, Sr.; his mother M. Marie Henry Spaur; and his older sister Charlotte Spaur Wheeler.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. May 21, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. 48th Ave., Yakima. A reception and graveside service will follow. Those wishing to sign Larry’s online memorial book may do so at funeralhomesmith.com.