We lost our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many, Renda Lee Chaffee, who passed away unexpectedly at home Monday, March 22, 2021.
Renda was born Oct. 24, 1952, in Lewiston to Robert Grayson and Iva Jean (McCoy) Johnson. She was the middle daughter of three girls. She grew up in Elk City and Grangeville, where she attended elementary and high school. She had many different jobs, but her most favorite was working at Kooskia High School. She was a very dedicated and hard-working woman.
She married the love of her life, Arthur “Art” Chaffee Jr., Feb. 3, 1970, in Elk City. They raised their three girls in Troy. She was the most loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived and loved life to the fullest. She loved the outdoors, camping, family, kids, animals, music, dancing, cooking/baking and most of all crafting. For the last several years she was on a bowling team. She was the most optimistic person we have ever known.
Loving survivors include daughters, Kim Johnson (Daymion), of Kuna, Idaho, Tammie Stewart (Wes), of Casper Wyo., Becky Chaffee, of Lewiston; grandchildren, Heather Bays and Brianna Howard, both of Kuna, Chanda Mullin and Tessa Zerkle, both of Casper, Brittany Stephenson, of Parma, Idaho, and Jasiah Lloyd, of Lewiston; great-grandchildren, Baili, Rylan, Brooklyn, Jace, River and Angel Ryan; sister, Vicki Rozzell; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Grayson and Iva Jean Johnson; her loving husband, Art Chaffee; and sister, Mellonie Pitcher Pils.
Cremation has taken place. Family and friends will gather for a small graveside celebration of life at 2 p.m. Friday at the flag in the Cottonwood Cemetery. We will be burying Art and Renda’s ashes together. We would love for anyone who would love to talk or share stories to do so at that time.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to send donations to Syringa Hospice in her memory at 607 W. Main St., Grangeville, ID 83530.