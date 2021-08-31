Raymond “Ray” L. Faling was born Dec. 22, 1952, in Alturas, Calif., to Clarence and Gladys Faling. Jesus called him home Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Ray moved to Lewiston in 1956 where he grew up and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1972. He married the love of his life, Roni, Nov. 9, 1974, after having been friends throughout their childhood. They welcomed three beautiful children, Stacey, Adam and Kimberly, who he loved and supported fiercely throughout their lives.
He found the second love of his life, cooking, after getting a job at the Lewiston Elks. Life took him and Roni to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1975 where he worked as Head Chef at Roberts Fine Dining where he was able to expand his culinary skills. They moved back to Lewiston to be closer to family in 1976 where he got a job at Omark/Speer. He started at the Speer plant as an Extruder Operator before transferring to shipping at the CCI plant. He worked in shipping for the rest of his 40-year career before retiring in 2017.
Ray enjoyed the outdoors; he loved to spend his summers camping and fishing with family and friends. He would spend fall hunting with his best buddy, Larry West, and his son, Adam. The stories from those trips are legendary, as those who know Ray can imagine.
He indulged his passion for cooking by volunteering at church camps, employee lunch days, and at any and all family get-togethers. He served as head cook for Faith Tabernacle Church summer church camp for more than 10 years where he always made sure the kids had good food and went to sleep with full stomachs.
After retirement, his focus turned to loving and caring for his family. He loved to dote on Roni and there was never a day she didn’t know how much he loved her. He was always a supportive place to turn to for any of his children or grandchildren. He would always have just the right thing to say or piece of advice to give and would drop everything to help any of them at a moment’s notice.
Ray was a true gentleman, leader, giver and loved to serve. He loved people, he never met a stranger and you always walked away a friend. He had a quick wit, always first with a joke or impression, and loved to make people laugh.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Roni; his three children, Stacey (Jeremy), Adam (Rachel) and Kim; his seven grandchildren, Colton, Connor, Kelsi, Logan, Kaila, Gracie and Mason; and nieces Lisa and Becky (Nathan).
Ray will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but we look forward to when we will see him again.
Dad (Grandpa), we will miss waking up to your biscuits and gravy, but most of all we will miss your steadfast presence and unwavering support. We love you, and we will see you soon.
A memorial service will be planned for a later time.