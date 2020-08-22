Randall Kent Gilmore, born July 17, 1963, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home with his family lovingly by his side. He was 57.
Randy grew up in Southern California. After high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, at Camp Pendleton, Calif., in 1981. He was “proud to be a Marine.” He and his family moved to Kendrick in 2007, then to Lewiston two years ago.
His love was fishing and hunting, and he was an avid reader. Randy always had a book in hand and was a friend of the local library. He worked in many trades during his life.
He is survived by his 94-year-old mother, June Santos, and sister Robin Gilmore, of Lewiston; brother Victor Gwinn, of Walnut, Calif.; two sons, Jon Gilmore, of Juliaetta, and Jesse Gilmore, of Hesperia, Calif.; daughter Nikki Gilmore, of Hesperia, Calif.; and three granddaughters, Elizabeth Carlson, Kimberley Carlson and Kiara Ingram.
The family will hold a private ceremony.