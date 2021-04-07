Ralph Leroy Knapp, 76, beloved husband, father, brother and papa, peacefully entered into Heaven on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home in Clarkston, surrounded by his family after a long battle from COPD.
He was born in Longview, Wash., to Edna Knapp on Sept. 7, 1944. He grew up in the Longview and Kelso area, where he attended Kelso schools until 11th grade. He proudly earned his GED in 1995.
He served in the U.S. Army for seven years stateside and in Vietnam. After being discharge, he returned home to Kelso, working various jobs. He lived in Montana, working as a ranch hand, and from there he moved to Spokane for a while and eventually moved back to his hometown. He met his wife, Deborah, in 1997 and it was love at first sight. They moved together with their family to Clarkston that same year and later married on Feb. 18, 1998. They were married 23 years and one month before his passing.
He and Deb were a happy couple and soul mates. Ralph worked various jobs in the valley as a cook for nine years before his health forced him to retire. He met many people during that time and made many friends. He never met anyone he didn’t like. No one was a stranger to Ralph, and he could strike up a conversation with anyone. When they were finished conversing, he knew their life story and they his. He was there to help if he was able. He had a kind heart and wonderful spirit. After retiring, he was unable to do much but loved to work on his jigsaw puzzles. He had quite a collection. He liked to fish and play slot games on his laptop.
He will be missed by many. Rest in peace, my love, until we are together again in Heaven.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah, at home; fur baby and best friend Cassie; children Jared, Mandy, LeeAnn and Darris; grandchildren Robert, Sierra (his spoiled one), Johnathan, Zachary, Katie, James, Jeremy and Noah; great-grandson Bryson; and brothers Melvin and Paul Knapp.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Edna Porter; brothers James and Orville Knapp; and sister Gloria.
His family gives a special thanks to Elite Hospice for its wonderful care, compassion and comfort they gave Ralph and his family.
Merchant Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Cremation has taken place and a private family service held. A celebration of Ralph’s life will be announced at a later date.