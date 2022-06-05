“So when tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart. For every time you think of me I’m right there in your heart.”
Ralph H. Stubbers, age 75, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. He was born Nov. 5, 1946, in Cottonwood to Joseph and Josephine Stubbers. He was the fourth of six children, and he grew up on the family farm in Greencreek, where he attended school through eighth grade. He attended St. Gertrude’s Academy, where he graduated in 1965. He attended the University of Idaho for one year before enlisting in the U.S. Army National Guard in 1966 as a Combat Construction Engineer. He was called to active duty in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He was honorably discharged in October 1972. Ralph was proud to serve his country and was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, serving as officers of both organizations.
After returning from Vietnam, he returned to the family farm in Greencreek, where he worked with his parents and brother Larry raising wheat and barley as well as hogs and cattle. He began his career as a carpenter working with his dad at age 15. He became a master carpenter and built and remodeled homes, barns and businesses while also mentoring many young men learning the trade of carpentry. He married the love of his life, Debbie Kopczynski on July 15, 1972. Together they had four children: Craig, Heidi, Jason and Anna. Ralph was proud of the fact he remodeled and lived on the family homestead while being awarded the Idaho Century Farm in 2016.
Ralph had a strong work ethic and led by example. His commitment to his faith and family was evident through his daily actions. Ralph never knew a stranger and enjoyed family get-togethers, visiting with neighbors and spending time watching his grandchildren’s activities. He took pride in teaching each of his grandchildren to fish. He was an avid trap shooter and bowler, winning many awards and trophies for his accomplishments. He was a 4-H leader of the Greencreek Active Workers and the Greencreek Woodworkers. He was active in his church and with the St. Anthony’s Society. Ralph was the Grand Marshal of the Greencreek Fourth of July Celebration in 2012.
Ralph is survived by his wife of six weeks short of 50 years, Debbie, and his children, Craig (Rachel), Heidi McRoberts, Jason (Vic) and Anna (Gerard) DeBlois. He has six grandchildren, Lydia and Sydney McRoberts, James and David Stubbers, and Aidan and Juliana DeBlois. He is survived by his three sisters, Irene Wessels, JoAnne (Dale) Baune and Doris Stubbers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Larry Stubbers and sister, Marge Seubert; and grandson Thomas Stubbers.
A celebration of Ralph’s life will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, in Greencreek, with a rosary being recited at 10:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest at the Greencreek Cemetery with military honors following the funeral Mass. A dinner reception will follow at the Greencreek Community Hall.
Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. Visit blackmerfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book or post a condolence.