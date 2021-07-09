Get a bicycle. You will certainly not regret it, if you live.
Paul Marvin Barnes lived. He had his fair share of bumps, bruises and sore muscles through the years but his passion for the outdoors and adventure never waned.
Born in Lewiston on June 29, 1939, Paul ensured he was predisposed to favoring all the peaks and valleys of the Pacific Northwest. What better way to truly know them than to put foot or tire to trail dirt and fly? The years saw him endure, train and push his body farther than he ever thought possible. When he was young, he participated in marathons and triathlons. He relished exercise, especially if it was out in nature and he always found time for his bicycle. If he was not out scaling a mountainside with his trusty steed, he was spending his days helping others. A longtime volunteer for the Black Diamond Fire Department, Paul could not help but give of himself when others were in need. It might have been the only part of living that came naturally to him: the giving, the loving.
On June 10, 2020, Paul had pushed his body as far as it would go and went to find new adventures elsewhere.
Those who will remember him each time the wind is in their hair include his loving wife, Susana; sons Gene and Rich; three amazing grandchildren, Max, Kaia and McKenzie; sister Bethel; and everyone he ever called friend.
In remembrance of Paul, please continue his work of helping others and donate to Smile Train or Doctors Without Borders.
Paul’s ashes were buried next to his parents’ graves at Normal Hill Cemetery on June 23, 2021.