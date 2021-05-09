Patrick J. Nuxoll passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Kuna, Idaho, surrounded by his family. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer throughout is body in November 2020.
Patrick was born Oct. 5, 1961, in Lewiston, the third of five children to Gregory and Patricia (Ross) Nuxoll.
He attended several schools in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and Spokane including St. Paschal’s Catholic School, Park Junior High and Holy Family Catholic School. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1979.
Patrick was an eager worker. At age 12, he began working at Jamison’s Thrift in Spokane, learning the butcher department. He shared two Spokesman-Review morning paper routes for three years with his brother and sister. In 1975, his sophomore year of high school, he started working at The Helm, a fine dining restaurant in Lewiston. Patrick started at the bottom as a dishwasher. He enjoyed cooking and took pride in his work and became a chef, later working his way up to Kitchen Supervisor. After he graduated, the owner offered Patrick an opportunity to open and manage a new fine dining restaurant, J’ Livingston’s, in Longview, Wash. He accepted and he and a friend loaded the truck and off he went, sleeping under the truck until he got his first paycheck.
Shortly after arriving in Longview, Patrick met the love of his life, Kimberly Crayne. She was working as a waitress. They were married in January 1981, and were blessed with two daughters, Sarah Michelle and Miranda Joann. They divorced in 2000.
Patrick left J’ Livingston’s and in 1986, he and Kimberly together opened their own business in Kelso, Wash., called “Ribs-N-More.” Both Sarah and Mandy started waitressing for mom and dad at a very young age. Eventually, Ribs-N-More closed. Patrick was offered an opportunity to work for Reynold’s Aluminum in Longview. He worked there from 1988 until 2002. He was an aluminum production worker, working in extreme heat. While on the job he had a severe accident when he was crushed between a roll of aluminum and a concrete wall. Patrick eventually retired in 2002 and returned to his hometown of Lewiston and purchased the home of his father, Greg Nuxoll. Patrick enjoyed volunteering at Habitat for Humanity where he logged more than 2,000 hours in less than two years.
He was a “Jack of all Trades.” Patrick could do anything he put his mind to, from being a top chef, mechanic, electrician, contractor and plumber. His daughters tell the story of their dad replumbing the whole house in one day because he knew he had three women who could not live without the bathroom. No job was too big or too small. Patrick had a side business of his own, painting for earn extra cash so he could fulfill his daughters’ dreams.
He was always a wise, gentle, kind and giving man. He set himself to high standards and believed in discernment. He would give money to others in need, never expecting to get it back and considered it a gift. He opened his home to the homeless. Patrick would risk his own life to pick up down-on-their-luck hitchhikers because he would want someone to give him a ride. Growing up, he was the family jokester, which made life easier, a natural gymnast and ice skater. Many who knew Patrick thought he must have had “nine lives.” He lived life to the fullest, never afraid of a challenge and he did not quit.
In 2019, Patrick was convicted of a crime he denied committing. He was granted the opportunity for an appeal. The appeal was put on hold based on a motion for a new trial. The Lord did not want Patrick to endure any more suffering in his life, took matters in his own hands and called him home. Patrick, our dear brother, father, cousin and friend, has left us and gone home to a be with the angels in a much better place.
Patrick is survived by his daughters, Miranda (Trent) Rogers of Longview, Wash. and Sarah (Nicholas) Tishko Plain City, Ohio, and their two daughters, Avery and Sloan; a sister, Connie Nuxoll of Nezperce; brothers Michael T. Nuxoll of Boise and Russell W. Nuxoll of Spokane; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and his little blond Pomeranian, “Peanut.”
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother.
His family would like to express our gratitude to ISCC and Corizon Health staff for their empathy and efforts to make it possible for special visitation with Patrick so we could be by his side in his last hours.
A graveside service and burial was held May 8, 2021, at Normal Hill Cemetery with a celebration of life luncheon at Ernie’s Steakhouse. Blackmer Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Patrick, we are comforted to know you are with the angels and life will be easier on you.