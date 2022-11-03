Patricia Ann Remacle, 81, of Cottonwood, devoted mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, after a 10-year struggle with dementia. God decided it was time for Mom to join him in paradise.
Patricia was born April 9, 1941, to Leonard and Bernadine (Mosman) Fuchs in Clarkston, the oldest of five children. She spent her entire childhood in Clarkston.
After high school, Pat spent a short time in Spokane working for a phone company. Upon returning to Clarkston and on a special New Year’s Eve, she met the love of her life, Lawrence Remacle. Dad said, “I was in love at first sight with your mother.” Pat and Larry were married April 27, 1968.
They made their home in Cottonwood, where Pat went to work at the Cottonwood Creamery, followed by the Bank of Central Idaho in Grangeville. They welcomed their first son on Mom’s birthday, April 9, 1970. From this point on, being a stay-at-home mom was a priority, something Mom felt strongly about. Four more children joined the family over the years, receiving the excellent care Mom would give.
Mom was a gentle, kind, and loving person. Her gentleness of spirit was a testament to her deep faith, which was an inspiration to all who knew her. She never had a bad word to say about anyone and was always demonstrating compassion and kindness. Even though she was quiet and gentle, she had strong principles and was not afraid to voice them.
Mom was content leading a humble life. All she needed was her family, a little music, and a good laugh to be happy and fulfilled. Mom was a sucker for jokes and humor. There was an insider challenge to make Pat laugh at any get-together. Her smile and laugh were infectious, and her sparkling blue eyes lit up the room, spreading joy to everyone. Her trademark smile was noticed by many, and it made each person feel better just seeing it. Her beauty and gorgeous persona held a peaceful radiance that allowed us all to relax into the joys in life of family, love and happiness with the simple things.
Mom will be missed, but we shed tears of joy knowing Mom has joined the angels in Heaven. We love you and will see you again.
Pat is survived by her husband of 54 years, Larry Remacle; son Charles Remacle; daughter Kristine Horrocks (Blaine); daughter Heidi Ahlers (Joe); son Aaron Remacle (Amanda); and daughter Rachel Schwartz (Toby); sister Sylvia Weissenfels; sister Chere McKelway (Jim); brother Mike Fuchs; and brother Robin Fuchs; as well as 15 grandchildren, one great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Bernadine Fuchs.
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, with a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Cottonwood. Interment will take place at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Cottonwood Community Hall.
Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements and condolences for the family may be left at blackmerfuneralhome.com.