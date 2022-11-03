Patricia Ann Remacle, 81, of Cottonwood, devoted mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, after a 10-year struggle with dementia. God decided it was time for Mom to join him in paradise.

Patricia was born April 9, 1941, to Leonard and Bernadine (Mosman) Fuchs in Clarkston, the oldest of five children. She spent her entire childhood in Clarkston.