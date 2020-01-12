Orleatha Marie Gasseling passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Providence Holy Family Hospital, in Spokane.
Orleatha was born June 8, 1929, to Joseph A. and Alice E. Halbur in Alliance, Neb. She attended a country school out of Hemingford, Neb., until age 10, when the family moved to Denver. She graduated in 1947 from Cathedral High School. She graduated from business school in Denver and was then employed at U.S. Bank and later Montgomery Ward as a calculator operator.
She married Kenneth W. Gasseling on April 15, 1950, in Denver. After their wedding, they moved to a farm and ranch just outside Alliance, Neb., working as a hired hand. In November 1956, they moved to Pomeroy with their three young children to a farm at Central Ferry and worked for the Brown Brothers. In 1970, the Browns’ home place and land surrounding that was purchased by Washington State University and became a research farm. Dad and Mom were blessed that Dad was hired by WSU to run the research farm. Mom worked hard while on the farm in many capacities. In 1991, Dad retired from WSU and they moved into town and lived in the house previously owned by Orleatha’s mom, and before that her grandparents.
She is survived by two children, Doug (Cristie), of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Debbie (Gerry) Schultheis, of Mead, Wash.; five grandchildren, Jason Schultheis, Joe (Ashlee) Schultheis, Ryan (Renae J.) Schultheis, Reneé (Garrett) Bursch and Kelsey Gasseling; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, on Aug. 4, 1996; and her son, Gary (Sally), in September 2018.
She was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Altar Society and sang in the choir for many years. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, crocheting, traveling, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be held 7 p.m. on Jan. 31. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1, followed by graveside services. All services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pomero, and a dinner will be held at the Catholic school following the graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the cancer society or the backpack program in Pomeroy.