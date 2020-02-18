Monte Harlen Garrison

This world lost a great man Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Monte Garrison, singer-songwriter, father, husband, teacher and coach, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
Monte was born to Helen and Harlen Garrison Dec. 9, 1939; he grew up in Burns, Ore., with his mom, dad, four brothers and one sister. Monte was a gifted athlete as a young man. He loved football, basketball and boxing. As he prepared to enter high school, he was diagnosed with polio and faced the very real possibility that he might die. But if you know Monte you have witnessed his ability to overcome. He lived nine months in a convalescent home as he fought to recover and went on to enjoy his teenage years despite lingering polio symptoms. During those times, Monte and his siblings looked out for one another and formed a bond that lasted a lifetime.
Monte was a coach and sixth grade teacher in Cove, Ore., for 35 years. He was a mentor and role model who inspired his students with humor, discipline and valuable life lessons. He took pride in looking out for the kids who needed it the most. His students will always remember the funny stories, good music, hard work and commitment to education. As a coach, Monte pushed young people to step up, get tough, not complain and have a good attitude. His legacy will live on through those he inspired.
After college, Monte married his first wife, Barbara Paulson. Together they had two wonderful daughters, Cori and Monica. Although their marriage ended, they remained friends and shared great memories.
Monte was a true “family man.” He would tell you one of his greatest achievements was marrying the love of his life, Lynn. His kids will fondly remember the taco parties, football games, vacations and duct tape fixes. He was always present for their major life events, and they appreciate and love him for it. Monte was so proud of his kids he often bragged about them, almost to the point of their embarrassment. He fiercely loved and cared for all his children. His family recognizes Monte was special, and they will always cherish their time with him.
Monte loved music and was a talented singer, songwriter and storyteller. He made many CDs and even a few music videos. He founded the Community Action Foodbank Country Music Show, from which all proceeds went to feeding the less fortunate.
Monte will be missed by his wife, Lynn; his brothers Val and wife Linda; Gary and wife Dorothy; and Dennis and his wife, Myra; sister Gaye Gunderson and husband Grant; his children Cori Suman, Monica Gorrell and Monte “Tyler” Garrison and wife, Ashleigh; Jeremy Riggle, Jason Riggle and Ryan Riggle and wife, Stacie; his grandchildren Tony and Tino Suman; Matthew and Joshua Gorrell; Taylor and Noah Garrison; Trayse and Mercedes Riggle; and Emma, Rock, Porter, Calvin and Maggie Riggle; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.
Monte was reunited with his brother Bruce, his grandson Garrison Suman and other family and dear friends who went on before him.
The service for Monte will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at CrossPoint Alliance Church in Lewiston.