Michael Thomas Williams

Our beloved Michael “Willie” passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, as a result from hernia surgery complications.
Mike was born May 18, 1954, in Spokane to Leonard Williams and Twila (Chapin) Williams. Being an U.S. Air Force brat filled his life with fond memories. At the age of 2, he lived on Guam for two years before his family was transferred to Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, Calif., where they resided for eight years. He later spent time in Lewiston and Glasgow, Mont., between deployments. After high school, Mike joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Mountain Home AFB and served four years. The years he served in the Air Force were some of his most memorable and he was an extremely proud veteran.
His first marriage ended in divorce but brought him his most precious gift, son Daniel Williams. He found the love of his life in marriage to Lesley Meyer in 2000. They resided in Canby, Ore., where they built their dream home. They loved traveling to Italy, Greece, Mexico, Alaska and Savannah. Mike had a wicked sense of humor and enjoyed entertaining people with his voice impressions. Mike worked at Ferguson, and found his dream job at Dynalectric.
Michael will be deeply missed by his wife, Lesley; son Dan (Jennifer) Williams; mother Twila Harrington; brother Steve (Connie) Willams; and bonus children Michael (Susan) Meyer, Jennifer (David) Snider and Jason Meyer; 10 precious grandchildren; and his No. 1 babies, goldendoodles Sadie and Lily. He is also survived by a large, loving family and many wonderful friends. He was predeceased by his father, Leonard; his bonus son, Mark; and his brother, Edward Murray.
Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in the name of Michael Williams may be made to the Disabled American Veterans or the Scleroderma Research Foundation: srfcure.org.
Cheers!
