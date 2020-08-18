Michael Ray Cobb

Michael “Mike” Ray Cobb’s 72 year earthly journey came to an end late Tuesday evening, Aug. 11, 2020, in Nampa from complications of long-term health problems.
He is survived by his third wife, Kim. Having been married three times, Mike was blessed with nine children, Mike, Melissa, Bill, Marjorie, Arlene, Sarah, Nathanael, Adam and David; two stepchildren; 31 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Fern Delores (Summerfield) True; his father, Arley Fox; stepfather Roscoe Cobb; stepfather Miriam True and one grandchild Bryan Young. He also has a sister, Donnie Lee and a brother, William, both of whom he had woefully lost contact with.
Mike was born Aug. 4, 1948, in New Albany, Ind. With his stepfather in the military, Mike spent some of his childhood in France. He loved the ocean and often took spontaneous trips to the Pacific Ocean along the Oregon coast to sleep on the beach. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoors in general. His daughter fondly recalls sitting in the woods in the car with the engine off just to hear the rain pitter patter on the roof. Nothing was more important to Mike than his family and his freedom. He strongly disliked feeling confined or restricted.
Mike had a difficult childhood and made several wrong turns in his adult life. He struggled with alcoholism and made decisions he regretted for the rest of his days. Mike was a man of faith, but still tussled with the idea that God could love even him. When asked which biblical concepts were most meaningful to him he answered that God knew him intimately and sent his son to die for his sins. Although Mike understood this, it is unknown if he was able to rely fully on the sacrifice of Jesus for his salvation, having his sins paid for and having the righteous record of Jesus credited to him, (2 Cor. 5:21).
It’s not about doing more good than bad; it’s about putting your faith fully in the life and work of Jesus and becoming a new creation in Christ. If Mike could talk to you right now he would want you to know the forgiveness of God is boundless and he is able to remove your sins from you as far as the east is from the west. It is our deepest hope that Mike was indeed one of the elect and that he has been able to experience a new glorified body in the presence of the Lord and that we will see him again one day.
The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Cascadia of Nampa Rehabilitation Center who befriended and cared for Mike in his final years as well as the caregivers of Horizon Home Health & Hospice of Caldwell.
Mike’s earthly remains were cremated and will be distributed amongst his wife and children to commemorate his memory. No services are planned at this time because of the nature of the times we currently live in.