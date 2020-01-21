Michael “Mike” William Walk, 75, passed away peacefully into glory with his family by his side on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Ariz.
He was born Sept. 18, 1944, to Howard and Ursula Walk in Lewiston, and raised in Lenore on his grandparents’ farm.
In his early years, he lived and worked on his uncle’s farm with his grandparents. After graduating high school in Lapwai, he joined the U.S. Navy, proudly serving our country in the nuclear submarine service.
After leaving the Navy, Mike continued working in the commercial nuclear field for many years as a startup engineer for Bechtel, which afforded him the opportunity to work in many states across the country. Upon retirement, he continued to work. He was mayor of Elk River and an EMT for Clearwater County, as well as owning the Elk River Cafe. He was touted as making one of the best hamburgers in the region. He also made it into a New York Times article with his amazing huckleberry cobbler.
He was immersed in the waters of baptism in 1989 and now permanently resides in Heaven with his Creator.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Walk (née Altmiller); son David (Leslie) Walk; daughter Elaina (Paul) McGuigan; six grandchildren, Daniel Walk, Jacqueline Wilkins-Walk, Mathew Walk, Michael McGuigan, Danica McGuigan and William McGuigan; and many relatives and close friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ursula Walk; son Bryan Walk; stepson Elton Plank; and grandsons Jacob Walk and Dallas James.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Lewiston Church of Christ, 302 Southway Ave., Lewiston.