Michael “Mike” Douglas Dill Sr. passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from cardiac arrest because of COVID-19. He was 71 years old.
Mike was born April 18, 1950, to Doug and Eleanor (Hall) Dill. He graduated from Highland High School in 1968 then joined the U.S. Army and was later honorably discharged. Mike married the love of his life, Virginia Coombes, on June 4, 1983.
Mike worked a wide variety of jobs throughout his life including logging, farming, and owner and operator of his own sawmill. He spent many years employed at Channel Lumber Company. After the closing of Channel Lumber Company, Mike attended Lewis-Clark State College to learn welding and worked for several shops in Lewiston.
Mike was very passionate about public service. He volunteered for the Winchester EMTs and Winchester Fire Department, where he served as fire chief. He actively worked with the Lewis County Historical Society, American Legion, Winchester Museum, Winchester City Council, Winchester Jay Cees and Woodlawn Cemetery. Mike’s passion was always preserving historical events and places, the latest was Woodlawn Cemetery.
Mike is survived by his loving wife; sons Michael and T. Dill, of Winchester, and Wade and Sarah Dill, of Lewiston; grandchildren Lesley, Dixie, Michael III, Easton and Paisley; his sisters, Patty Dill, of Lewiston, Peggy Griswold, of Hayden, Idaho, and Judy Pfiefer, of Culdesac; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Winchester Senior Center. The family would love to hear your stories and see your pictures of Mike. Please email them to lumberman68@yahoo.com.