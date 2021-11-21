Mica “Myc’” Lynn Evans, 50 trips around the sun, resided in Cottonwood, passed away, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, after a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19 and the complications to follow.
Friday, Nov. 5, 1971, a legend, our hero, Mica Lynn Cusack, was born to William “Andy” and Judi Cusack, in Modesto, Calif.
Myc’ was always a free spirit and a self expression activist. She came home, on more than one occasion with a drastic haircut, like a Mohawk for eighth-grade graduation. She always had a love for art in all forms. In her younger years, she pursued her passion for dance. Although she had pure talent, this chapter would end to turn the page to the greatest part of her journey, motherhood.
Myc’ met Jeremy Evans; it wasn’t long before they were young, in love, married and with a baby on the way. Myc’ instantly found her purpose. As their marriage was ending, Myc’ got the news they’re expecting, again. This time, twins. It wasn’t long before she was working two plus jobs at a time to make ends meet; all while being the best single mother. And, eventually, the best grandma. It was not uncommon to walk into her house to find cupcakes for breakfast, tickle wars and dance parties, dog piles on the couch, everyone rolling around on the ground or everyone cuddled up in Grandma’s bed watching Moana, or any other Disney movie for that matter.
Feb. 12, 2007, Myc’ started her beloved job as a CNA at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. On Sept. 4, 2012, she started her trauma loving adventure as an EMT. Her work ethic and dedication to her community are just a few of a long list of attributes one wishes to have.
Myc’ radiated kindness and positivity everywhere she went. She was colorful to say the least. From her hair, tattoos, eclectic taste in music, smooth and not so smooth dance moves, to her love of rocks. Oh, how she loved to paint rocks, especially with her granddaughters and honestly whoever she could convince to pick up a paint brush. Myc’ was a genuine friend, who knew exactly how to make everyone feel special and helped open their eyes to see their own worth.
Myc’ was preceded in death by her grandparents, sister Toni, and is finally reunited, holding her baby boy Morgan Richard, and sharing cheeseburgers with her “ugly” dog, Manlii.
Myc’ is survived by her parents, Judi Hamilton of Alabama, Andy Cusack of California, Art Hamilton of California; her siblings, Annette (Kent) Kuusinen of Vermont, Christopher Hamilton of Alabama, Cheyenne Hamilton of Arizona, Monique Mikus of Alabama, Ted (Bessie) Cusack of California and Billy Sundling of California, the love of her sister Toni’s life; her daughters, Mariah (Cameron), Marissa and Marina-Rae (Kacey); her granddaughters Morgan, Ryleigh, MaKenna, Madilynne and Penelope. All the adoptive children she loved as her own, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and so many friends.
There will be a 50th birthday party / celebration of life at Cottonwood Community Hall 4 p.m. on Dec. 4. It will be a beach party luau theme with a taco bar dinner.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the amazing care teams at both St. Mary’s Hospital and St. Alphonsus Hospital for the amazing care they gave Myc’, and a huge thank you to the entire community for all the love and support during this difficult time.