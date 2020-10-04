April 4, 2000 — Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020
Mason Patten Teel was born April 4, 2000, in Moscow to Tony and Stephanie Teel. Mason was on this earth for a short time but will be in our hearts forever.
Mason was a 2018 graduate from Orofino High School. Mason’s first love was music. Mason played the piano and all percussion instruments as well as being self-taught on guitar and baritone saxophone. Mason played nearly any instrument he touched and he played them amazingly well. He loved to share his gift of music with friends and family.
Mason was kindhearted and always willing to help strays, be it animal or human. Mason loved animals and every animal that Mason came into contact with, the feeling was mutual. Mason loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time with his family and extended family in this environment. Mason had a kind spirt that touched many lives.
Mason is survived by his parents and sister, Trinity Teel; aunts and uncles Jen and Mike Burke, Pam and Rob Sawyer, Cindy and Nick Miller, Gina Lynn Teel, Jackie and Stan Hall; grandparents Gene and Marilyn Fish; as well as great-aunts and great-uncles, numerous cousins, plus a host of relatives and friends who miss Mason dearly. Mason joined the following grandparents in heaven: great-grandparents Lowell (Rip) and Dorothy Alexander, great-grandparents Richard and Eloise Fish, and grandparents Orlan Patten and Diana Lee Teel.
In lieu of flowers, Mason’s family encourages donations be made in his honor to Clearwater County Humane Society or Mason Teel Memorial at LCCU, P.O. Box 1173, Orofino, ID 83544. A decision about a gathering to celebrate Mason’s time with us will be announced in the future.