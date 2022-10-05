Mary Lee Clelland
MICHELLE WOLF

Mary Lee Clelland, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family, including all four of her beloved children.

Mary was born July 7, 1938, in Atlanta, to Ira Lee Kirkus and Metha LaVerle Kirkus (Graythen). She moved to Lewiston with her parents and sister, Laverle. She attended school at Lewiston Senior High School. She married Jim Olson and during their short marriage, they brought their daughter, Susanna Lynn, into the world, the first of her four beloved children.