Mary Lee Clelland, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family, including all four of her beloved children.
Mary was born July 7, 1938, in Atlanta, to Ira Lee Kirkus and Metha LaVerle Kirkus (Graythen). She moved to Lewiston with her parents and sister, Laverle. She attended school at Lewiston Senior High School. She married Jim Olson and during their short marriage, they brought their daughter, Susanna Lynn, into the world, the first of her four beloved children.
In her younger years, Mary worked a variety of jobs, including when she worked as a cashier at Highland Grocery and Potlatch Cafeteria. But while Mary was working at the Tip Top Drive Inn in north Lewiston, a young man by the name of Clifford Arthur Clelland walked in. He was a handsome man and Mary perceived that he was interested in dating one of the other girls that was working there with her. It turned out though, that he had his sights set on her, when he asked Mary to go on a date with him — and the rest is history. Clifford became her very best friend and her husband, whom she would adore and lean on for the rest of her life. Soon they would bring into the world Timothy Ray, Carrie Ann and Dawn Linette to complete their family.
Their young family moved from Clarkston to Orofino in 1974, where they raised their young children on Wells Bench. In 1991, they drove to Roseburg, Ore., in a Suburban and picked up two breeding pairs of emus and started their emu farm as they settled into their Peck home. This was the beginning of a new chapter in their lives, filling every inch of their home with their children and grandchildren’s laughter and love. The rustic farmhouse in Peck was the place that brought the family together on the weekends, holidays and all other occasions in between. This home was the setting for many moments that make us laugh and cry — what memories are made of.
From 1997 to 2006, Mary commuted six days a week to Lewiston. Five days of which to work for her son Tim at Allstate Insurance and then at Murray Insurance during the work week, and to attend church every Sunday. She attended Warner Alliance and CrossPoint Alliance, where she met some of her very best friends, including Virginia Mastroberardino. In 2006, Cliff and Mary retired from their family-owned floor covering business, Cliff’s Custom Floors. They bought a house in Lewiston, to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Through all the years of her life, she considered her work as a Prayer Warrior for Christ her most important mission on earth. She set her alarm every morning at 4 a.m., to get on her knees and begin her prayer list from a journal where the names of people and specific needs grew daily, to the point of her being on her knees for up to two hours at a time. She had calloused the tops of her feet from the labor of love of praying.
In December of 2015, Mary lost her dear Clifford. Life was not the same without him and she had been desperately missing him ever since. Our hearts are filled with joy knowing how loving and joyous that reunion must have been.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Ira Lee Kirkus and Metha L. (Pat) DeVault; and her “Nanny” Mabel Susanna Graythen; her father-in-law, Ansel; mother-in-law, Argyl Irene Clelland; sister Mandy LaVerle Fagan and Carl Fagan (brother-in-law); husband, Clifford; her sister-in-law Carolyn Moxley; and grandma, Lila DeVault.
She is survived by her father by marriage, Everett DeVault, her children, Susan Warren, Tim Clelland (wife Brenda), Carrie Clelland and Dawn Stuffle (husband Keith); a son-by-law and kept by choice, Tom Goodroad; grandchildren, Danielle Butsick (husband Brandon), Brittani Bailey (husband Derek), Dustin Clelland (wife Diana), Jessica Chase (husband Levi), Raschelle Harper (husband Dustin), Kimberly Marcy (husband Garret), Mikayla Rhodes (husband Dakota), Bethany Behler (husband Kit), Zion and Damaris Stuffle, Brian and Cadelind Warren; great-grandchildren Isabella, Derek, Titus, Adelle, Benjamin, Charlie, Amelia, Sawyer, Sadie, Arden, Isla, Wylee, Junie, Goldie, Livi, Virginia, Imogen, Cora, Alastair and one more, due in December; as well as many beloved friends.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Ann and MariBeth, RNs from hospice and Connie, medical caregivers for their work.
Donations may be made in Mary’s honor to Life Choices Clinic, where she volunteered her time, in care of Christine King, P.O. Box 1107, Lewiston, Idaho 83501, or, by visiting their website, lifechoicesclinic.info.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston, is in charge of arrangements.