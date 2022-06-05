Mary Anna Weiss was 102 years old when God called this angel to join him on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Mary died at home from age, surrounded by her family. Born Dec. 13, 1919, to John and Mary Elizabeth Voskuhler in Keuterville, Mary was the fourth of six children. Mary attended a one-room country school, spent countless days picking rocks, and dreaming of a life that did not involve field work. Mary graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy with a high school diploma, and she had to make her own way in the world. She was fascinated by the knowledge of an older sister who went into nursing. Mary worked for a few months in the hospital kitchen before being accepted into the St. Joseph School of Nurses training program. Together, she and 10 other young nursing students studied, worked and slept; all on the hospital campus. They worked mornings at the hospital, attended classes in the afternoons, and went back to the hospital to work in the evenings. They were given room and board and paid a nominal monthly stipend to cover uniform and book costs. After three years, in 1941, Mary entered the workforce as a fully trained registered nurse.
A blind date led her to marry Robert Weiss on Dec. 28, 1943. The couple had four children: Arnie, Linda, Ed and Jean. They farmed at Cloverland until moving to Clarkston in the fall of 1956. Mary stayed home while her children were young, however, she went back to work when they moved to town. At that time, there was one open nursing position at St. Joseph Hospital. The night shift on the surgery floor from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. This began Mary’s career. Mary slept while the kids were at school and Bob was at work. She would get up at 1 p.m. to tackle the household chores, prepare the family meals (as they always ate together), and attend to bedtimes before it was off to work to take care of her patients. Though her hours stayed the same, Mary saw many changes take place around her at the hospital. When Mary had completed her nurses training, there was no such thing as an IV or even taking a blood pressure. Both were skills she learned later. After 32 years, in 1985, Mary retired from nursing. After only six weeks of retirement, Mary found herself back at the hospital working as a volunteer. Sitting around proved to be too difficult of a task. It was estimated in her 28 years of volunteer work Mary put in nearly 15,500 hours. In 2002, Mary was given the award of volunteer of the year. Most people will remember her time in the surgery lounge.
Mary’s many hobbies included her fancy work, Brazilian embroidery; her wonderful cooking (family can attest to the amazing rolls she made); canning; and the doughnuts she made for her kids and the kids in the neighborhood. Mary was a seamstress who made the most beautiful quilts for her family and friends, and she sure loved her friends at Hazel’s.
Mary is survived by two daughters and one son: Linda Rossiter of Lewiston, Ed (Sue) Weiss of Lewiston, and Jean (Dave) Boehning of Richland. Mary also has four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by husband Robert Weiss, son Arnie Weiss, son-in-law Pete Rossiter, her parents, three sisters and two brothers.
Please join the family at Holy Family Catholic Church for the following: 6 p.m. Thursday, Rosary, and 11 a.m. Friday funeral service with luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Family Catholic School or a charity of your choice.