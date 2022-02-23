Mark Benjamin Hutchins, 46, was transported via Life Flight to Boise on Jan. 26, 2022, and he passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Mark was born June 24, 1975, at Saint Luke’s hospital in Boise. He was the son of Linda Suesan (Wolfe) Hutchins and David (Larry) Lawrence Hutchins. Mark lived in Weippe all his life, where he attended Weippe Elementary School, Weippe Middle School and Timberline High School, graduating in 1993. As a child, Mark participated in 4-H, completing projects in forestry, fishing and many other projects. He enjoyed glass etching, welding, track, baseball and working on cars (his Jeep and Chevy Nova). Mark enjoyed helping his dad on the farm and at the lumber mill, learning about all of the equipment. Mark worked at Hutchins and Timberline Lumber as an edger operator, and later he worked for Empire Lumber as a front-end loader operator for several years. He married Tina Marie Santos in 2002. He then went on to get a commercial driver’s license and drove logging truck for Magnum’s Trucking, chip truck for KBC and logging truck for Finke Logging.
In 2015, Mark broke his lower back driving a logging truck near Dent Bridge. Before the accident, he loved riding snowcats, four-wheelers and motorcycles. In the last several years, he became good at outdoor cooking on his Blackstone grill.
Mark is survived by his parents, Linda and Larry Hutchins; his wife, Tina Marie Hutchins; son, Kyle Donald Lee Miller; sister, Melody Roseann Hutchins; brother, Joshua James Hutchins (Weippe); aunt, Lois (Gerald) Aeschliman; nephew, Christopher David Joeseph Allen; and by Kyle’s mom, Beverly Miller. Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edna and Ben Wolfe, and Alice and Lawrence Hutchins; aunts Penny Ross and Patricia Ann Wolfe; and uncle Donald Lee Wolfe.
Remembrances may be left for the family on Mark’s webpage at AccentFuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation of Meridian, Idaho. A service will be held later in the spring.