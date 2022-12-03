Marjorie Hayes

Marjorie “Midge” Debora Pablo Hayes, a lifelong Kamiah resident, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Midge was a member of the Nez Perce Tribe. She was 91.

Midge was born in Kamiah on Nov. 2, 1931, to Sam J. Pablo and Tennie Frank Pablo. Her parents passed away one month apart when Midge and her siblings were teenagers.