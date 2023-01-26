Marjorie Ertel Neal, Ed.D. 1928-2023

Marjorie Ertel Neal peacefully passed into the trustworthy arms of God on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, after 94 years of abundant living. Born in a farm house in Rush County, Ind., she always held to her Hoosier heritage, even as she raised her family and pursued her career as an educator and speech pathologist in California.
In 2018, Marjorie came to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to be with her son, Joel, a minister, and his wife, Mary Ellen, a nurse’s aid. Marjorie received abundant love from her new church in Lewiston and from the staff at Preferred Care Adult Family Home in Clarkston Heights.
In her first 90 years, Marjorie visited 80 countries on six continents. In her final four years, she enjoyed many tours of North Idaho while staking out the best huckleberry ice cream haunts. She also embraced the Lewiston Church of Christ, where her son preaches. Long ago, she knew how to sing him to sleep, so no one minded when his sermons had that effect on her.
Dr. Neal was unstoppable. In college, a serious injury prompted a doctor to tell her she could never have children. Unable to afford physical therapy, she swam daily at the YWCA and eventually recovered. Later, when her sons reached school age, she finished her Bachelor of Arts degree and became a teacher and a principal. She taught children with Cerebral Palsy before turning to speech therapy. At 60, she earned a doctorate in institutional management from Pepperdine University’s School of Education.
Marjorie was also unstoppable when a son or grandchild needed her help. As a farmer’s daughter, when she set her mind to something, she got it done. Her sons often heard, “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.” She was not too shy to tell a whiny son to “get over it!” Tantrum didn’t fly. When fussing, her sons were often told, “you’ll live.” Of course, there’s a universe of difference between a childish tantrum and legitimate need or struggle. In such cases, she was there for us in spades.
In her sunset years, the staff at Preferred Care saw her determination as she kept making one comeback after another. The owner, Vincent Konchellah, said he had never seen anyone like her. We are deeply grateful to Vincent and his fine staff (Amber, Juliette, Amanda and Josephine) for their professional devotion to honoring Marjorie, physically, emotionally, intellectually and spiritually.
Marjorie is survived by her sons, Jim (Cathye) Solliday, Tim (Pauline) Solliday, Joel (Mary Ellen) Solliday, Leslie Solliday, and her grandchildren Austin Russell Solliday, Claire Rose Solliday, Daniel James Solliday and Rachel Joy Solliday. Mom was fond of including their middle names.
The Lewiston Church of Christ, at 302 Southway Ave., welcomes all to attend Marjorie’s memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the church.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements, please sign the online guestbook at mtviewfuneralhome.com.