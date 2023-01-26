Marjorie Ertel Neal, Ed.D. 1928-2023

Marjorie Ertel Neal peacefully passed into the trustworthy arms of God on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, after 94 years of abundant living. Born in a farm house in Rush County, Ind., she always held to her Hoosier heritage, even as she raised her family and pursued her career as an educator and speech pathologist in California.

In 2018, Marjorie came to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to be with her son, Joel, a minister, and his wife, Mary Ellen, a nurse’s aid. Marjorie received abundant love from her new church in Lewiston and from the staff at Preferred Care Adult Family Home in Clarkston Heights.