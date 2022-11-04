Betty would like to let you know that her work here on Earth is done. She has left for her greatest adventure yet. It’s a reunion with family, loved ones and friends she has not seen in a long time. Heaven received an angel when she passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 — she was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who went home to the Lord.
Born Marie Elizabeth “Betty” Lyle on July 2, 1927, in Oakland, Calif., she was known to all as Betty. At 18 months of age, the family left Oakland to live in Seattle until she was six years old. Betty finished growing up in Weiser, Idaho, with her Uncle Ralph after the family moved there from Seattle. She graduated from Weiser High School in 1945 and went to work at Pop Schnell’s cafe for her first job as a waitress. Growing and learning, she went to work at First National Bank as a teller, where she spent many years. After meeting the love of her life, Gene, she went to work in Orin’s sheep camp as a cook for the lambing crew, Konkolville Restaurant baking pies, Averett Trailer Court with Gene and keeping books for Averett Carpentry Shop.
While working at the bank, she met the love of her life, Howard “Gene” Averett. They married April 7, 1952, and they were married for 64 years, until Gene’s passing. Gene always said that Betty was his perfect one. She always said that he made it possible for her. They traveled to many different states, went on camping trips, fishing, hunting, visiting historical sites and more.
Together, Gene and Betty had one adopted son, Scott Averett, their chosen child, born in June of 1963. Scott brought love and joy into their lives and they doted on him. They were devastated when he passed away in March of 2014. But they had many children of the heart to help see them through those difficult times.
Gene went to work for Gus Bezates at 13 years of age and he became a beloved member of the Bezates family. He always said some of his best years were in sheep camp with the Bezates. When John Bezates was born, he became the light of Gene’s life, Gene always said that John was his first baby. After Gene married Betty, she loved John as one of her kids and her family grew. When John married Colleen (known by those who love her as Coke), her family expanded even more and when they had children, Johnna, Kiska and Gus, it brought more love and joy into their lives. All of Betty’s Bezates kids came to visit on Easter of this year and she said it was the best Easter she had since losing Gene. During the last six years, the highlight of her day was talking to John and Coke every evening. She called them “the kids” up until the end.
In 1988, Betty and Gene took into their hearts a single mother and her two boys. From that moment on, their family grew. Kelly Worthington became their daughter and John and Michael Worthington became their grandsons, whom they watched grow and loved dearly. John and Michael had many adventures with Gene, from getting wood out of the forest, building the boys’ boats, fishing, going to Alaska, but most importantly, learning the true meaning of family, love and honor. Betty also taught them many life lessons: being independent, cooking, cleaning up after themselves, helping those older and weaker, but mainly, love. Every year they would fly to Colorado for two weeks to visit Kelly, John and Michael until the boys graduated from high school, who followed in their grandpa’s footsteps, serving their country in the military.
Betty also had a strong sense of compassion and responsibility for one’s family and community. She saved the best of everything for everyone else, especially her extended family. She enjoyed reading, learning history, sewing, baking and just doing for loved ones. She liked giving little gifts and never visited someone empty-handed. She offered food to all who came through the front door and her passion for baking “goodies” was known throughout the community. She had a soft spot for children and elderly people and was a champion of the underdog.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Foster Lyle; her brother, James Lyle; her husband, Gene; and her beloved son, Scott Averett. She was also preceded in death by her dear friends Pat Dammarrell, Rita Blewett and Hazel Chandler. She is survived by her family of the heart, John and Colleen Bezates, of Oregon, Johnna and Olaf Holmes, of Washington, Kiska and Frank Alexandropoulos, of New Hampshire, Gus and Robin Bezates, of Oregon, Kelly Worthington, of Idaho, John and Heather Worthington, of Pennsylvania, and Michael Worthington, of Minnesota.
Also surviving are her extended family, Jeff and Laura Saxe and children, of Alaska, James (pesty Jim) Marston, of Idaho, Shelly and Randy Swift, of Idaho, Frank Dammarrell, of Idaho, Linnea Duberowski, of Idaho, Georgia Bowen and children, of Idaho, and many others that she has held dear to her heart over the years.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date and Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.