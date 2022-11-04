Betty would like to let you know that her work here on Earth is done. She has left for her greatest adventure yet. It’s a reunion with family, loved ones and friends she has not seen in a long time. Heaven received an angel when she passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 — she was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who went home to the Lord.

Born Marie Elizabeth “Betty” Lyle on July 2, 1927, in Oakland, Calif., she was known to all as Betty. At 18 months of age, the family left Oakland to live in Seattle until she was six years old. Betty finished growing up in Weiser, Idaho, with her Uncle Ralph after the family moved there from Seattle. She graduated from Weiser High School in 1945 and went to work at Pop Schnell’s cafe for her first job as a waitress. Growing and learning, she went to work at First National Bank as a teller, where she spent many years. After meeting the love of her life, Gene, she went to work in Orin’s sheep camp as a cook for the lambing crew, Konkolville Restaurant baking pies, Averett Trailer Court with Gene and keeping books for Averett Carpentry Shop.