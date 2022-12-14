Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
Marguerite Faye “Foo-Foo” Werner, 84, completed her life’s journey and went home to the Creator on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family.
Faye was born March 4, 1938, to William Albert Johnson Sr. and Lucy Hill in Lewiston. She was an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Colville Reservation: Chief Joseph Band of the Nez Perce. Faye was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Faye grew up in Lapwai, where she attended and graduated from Lapwai High School, Class of 1957, where she enjoyed school activities with her friends. In her younger years, Faye was a majorette for Lapwai High School. She had a lifelong love of the outdoors and being a provider for her family. She enjoyed spending time beading, planting flowers, camping, reading books and sending cards to anyone she came in contact with. Faye had a love for her whole family near and far. She had the gift of being a good listener. Faye had a strong love of Pow-Wow traditions and very strong love of her Native blood. She danced until her health declined and she could not be on the floor with her family. She continued to be front and center on the side enjoying the music and dancers. Faye lived a fulfilling life, during which she accomplished many great and wonderful things.
Faye married Douglas Ankeny on July 13, 1936, and shared their daughter, Marguerite “Maggie” Lucy Ankeny. They later divorced. She later met and married the love of her life, Mark Werner, on Aug. 11, 1989.
Faye started working as the secretary at the St. Joseph Mission up until they closed the school. She was a housewife for a moment then started working full-time at the Bureau of Indian Affairs, where her final title was education specialist and she retired at the age of 55. Faye and Mark purchased a very large fifth-wheel and began their snowbird years to Arizona every winter for 18 years. Traveling to Arizona and visiting with their snowbird friends was one of their biggest joys, but they had to return home full-time because of Mark’s declining health, and she continued caring for him up until his passing at the family home.
Faye is survived by her daughter, Marguerite “Maggie” (Kip Reed) Ankeny, and lives on through all of her grandchildren, Douglas (Pauline) Bisbee, Bandon (Tasha) Bisbee and Jerry (Alicia) McCormack Jr. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Brandon Jr., Cobi, Shaylee, Krisalyn, Heewekse, Latamo, Arreis, Karvehl, Haven, Bisbee and Jereese and Jerardi McCormack, and great-great-grandson Gabriel Bisbee, all of Lapwai. She is also survived by her sisters, Donna Peterson, of Los Angeles, and Barbara Wheeler, of Webb, Idaho.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Werner; parents William Albert Johnson Sr. and Lucy Hill; her brother, William “Chief” Johnson Jr.; and her sisters, Dorothy Ezekiel and Claire Johnson.
A private dressing ceremony and viewing will be held at the Nez Perce Longhouse at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, with Walusut Services at 7 p.m. Sunrise Services will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, with final resting place and burial at Webb Cemetery.