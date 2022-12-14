Marguerite Faye ‘Foo-Foo’ Werner

Marguerite Faye “Foo-Foo” Werner, 84, completed her life’s journey and went home to the Creator on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family.

Faye was born March 4, 1938, to William Albert Johnson Sr. and Lucy Hill in Lewiston. She was an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Colville Reservation: Chief Joseph Band of the Nez Perce. Faye was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.