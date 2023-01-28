Margo Wekenman

Margo Wekenman passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at her home in Palouse. None of us expected her light to dim so soon. Margo was such a vivacious human, we thought she would outlive us all.

Margo was born Jan. 7, 1948, in Malad, Idaho, to Ren and Sally Thomson. She had four siblings who adored her. Margo came from a very loving, kind, community-minded family, and it showed in every facet of her life. When you met her, you knew you were loved. Her small-town upbringing taught her compassion and the importance of community.

