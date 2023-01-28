Margo Wekenman passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at her home in Palouse. None of us expected her light to dim so soon. Margo was such a vivacious human, we thought she would outlive us all.
Margo was born Jan. 7, 1948, in Malad, Idaho, to Ren and Sally Thomson. She had four siblings who adored her. Margo came from a very loving, kind, community-minded family, and it showed in every facet of her life. When you met her, you knew you were loved. Her small-town upbringing taught her compassion and the importance of community.
Margo started college at the University of Idaho to pursue a degree in art. A rebellious career for a woman of the time, she always did what she wanted. Much to her surprise, instead of a degree, she got a baby. It was 1970 and Margo put her college career on hold to give birth to her first child, Stephanie Wade. She married Jeff Wade and eventually settled in Rexburg, Idaho. Two years later, Timothy Wade was born. Margo and her kids lived in Rexburg until 1978, when Margo decided to revisit her dream of becoming an artist. She left Rexburg and headed back to Moscow to finish her degree in art at the University of Idaho. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1981.
Margo loved art and could do anything. She worked in all mediums. She painted, sculpted, made jewelry and ceramics and also did printmaking. She excelled in art school, often bringing her kids along to work alongside her in the art building. She taught her kids a love for art and showed them how to find beauty in the world through creation. She was incredibly gifted. Her kids loved watching her create and learning how to make art from her. She showed them that art was everywhere and that it made the world a beautiful place.
Margo eventually made her way to Palouse after marrying Rick Wekenman. Margo found her paradise in Palouse.
Palouse was a sleepy town when she moved there; she quickly became acquainted with the community and found she loved it there. As the years went by, Margo became more vital to the community. She became a member of the Palouse Arts Council. She worked with local artists to create the Palouse Art Walk. She did this for 15 years. Her true joy in Palouse was Haunted Palouse, another community activity. This is where Margo thrived and could really showcase her love for Halloween. Margo became known as the Queen of Haunted Palouse. Her creativity, costume design and ability to freak people out earned her that title. She loved scaring people; she loved working with the community to put this event on. It was her time to shine; she loved Halloween.
Through these activities, Margo expanded her community. She is spoken of so highly by anyone that knows her. She was the glue that held her community together. She helped people connect and she really spent time getting to know people. Her passing has left so many with holes in their hearts. She was always the first to offer help, she always had a gift ready for any occasion. Margo touched the hearts of everyone she met and was always ready with open arms to hug you whenever you needed it. She opened her heart and home to many and has left a mark on this world that is beyond words. Margo leaves behind her daughter Stephanie, her son Tim, her grandchildren, Lydia, Oliver and Harvey. Other survivors include her siblings, Bones, Marc, Jan and Eric; nieces, Sara Dawn, Cheri Jo, Tera, Sally, Poppy, Sara Margo and Ellie; her husband, Rick Wekenman; her soul mate, Mary Welcome; and so many others who loved her immensely. Her love, light, laughter and headstrong ways will always keep her community bright. We will miss you Margo, thank you for touching our lives and growing our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, please support her love and passion for art and community and donate to the Palouse Arts Council, P.O. Box 290, Palouse WA 99161.
Her service will be announced at a later date. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.