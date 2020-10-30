It is with deep sadness to announce the passing of our mother, Margie “Marge” Lee Jonas. Marge passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pullman at her home at Pullman Regency Assisted Living. She was 82.
Marge was born June 18, 1938, in Willow, Okla., to George and Lillian Reedy. She was the oldest of six children and spent the first 15 years of her life in Oklahoma. She met and married Wendall “Hap” Jonas on Nov. 28, 1953, in Durango, Colo. They had seven children together. Sadly, they lost their first child, Jennifer, when she was 4 months old. The family moved to Los Lunas, N.M., where they began raising their six children on a farm. Mom loved being a stay-at-home mom — something she enjoyed and took pride in even though it was hard work with six very active kids.
In the course of her and Hap’s long marriage, they moved around quite a bit because of the nature of Hap’s work. Marge would pack up the family belongings and six kids and away they would go, which was no easy task. In 1972, they piled the six kids and a dog into a station wagon and made the long trip from New Mexico to Weippe. At the peak of the logging boom, they moved to Headquarters, where Marge got a job driving a school bus.
One of her favorite activities was spending time camping with her family on the North Fork of the Clearwater River. There were many great memories and beautiful friendships created during their time in Headquarters. She spoke of those often. The family moved again to Juliaetta, then to Lewiston, where Marge and Hap finished raising their children. They eventually ended up in the Seattle area, where Marge worked in various caregiver jobs.
She was a member of the Machais Community Church in Snohomish, Wash. They lived there until her recent move to Pullman in February 2020. Husband Hap passed away in 2017. Mom considered the many grandchildren and great-grandchildren she had a huge blessing in her life.
Marge is survived by her children, sons Rod (Tina) Jonas, of Asotin, Shannon (Suzie) Jonas, of Camano Island, Wash., and Eric Jonas, of Santa Fe, N.M.; daughters Pamela (Bart) Richter, of Auburn, Wash., and Audra (Dave) Forsman, of North Pole, Alaska; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Buster Reedy, of Texas; and three sisters, Brenda Lee, Sharon Bennett and Nancy Mumbre, of Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Jennifer; her husband, Hap Jonas; a son, Steven Jonas; and a sister, Joyce Bowen.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. An online guest book is at www.kimballfh.com.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is caring for the family.