Margie Faye Fitzmorris

Margie Fitzmorris (Kimberling) comfortably passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side during the beautiful early morning hours, her favorite time of day. Margie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She left us much too early at the age of 69 — however, she lived a full life.
In her younger years, she was raised in Bovill where she made many lifelong friends. She met Doug Fitzmorris, the love of her life, while he was staying in the Bovill hotel for work. They married in 1970. Shortly after that they moved to Doug’s hometown, Sweet, Idaho. It was there that they ran their own dairy farm. Soon a daughter, Brandi Roberts, was born. Eventually they moved to Deary where their son, Scott Fitzmorris, was born. Doug worked in the woods most of his life and farmed in addition to that. Margie shared many farming responsibilities including making meals and driving the grain truck every harvest.
She loved a good laugh. One harvest, she found a mannequin in the dumpster and buried it in the wheat with the legs hanging out of the truck and headed to town to dump her load of grain. In 2005, Doug and Margie purchased Kendrick Ag & Supply and operated that until 2016 when their daughter purchased it.
Margie was quick witted and had a great sense of humor. She worked for the Latah County Library for more than 35 years. She retired in 2019 as the supervisor of the Troy Library. This was a big part of her life. She truly loved her job and library patrons. She made many lifelong friends at her job. Margie enjoyed camping and ATV riding with her family. It was the highlight of every summer. Her two grandkids, Abbi Roberts and Wyatt Fitzmorris, were a big part of her life and camp trips. She spoiled them and others with her treasured baked goods, one of her favorite hobbies. She also enjoyed antiquing, crocheting and housekeeping.
She was always known to keep an immaculate house. Margie absolutely treasured her two grandkids and loved watching her grandson, Wyatt, play football for the Kendrick Tigers and her watching her granddaughter in equestrian events. Shortly before her passing she stated, “I have the best grandkids! But I have the best kids, that’s why!” She would attest that her greatest accomplishment in life was her two children whom she adored. Surviving her death are her children, Brandi Roberts and Scott Fitzmorris (Robin); her grandchildren, Abbi Roberts and Wyatt Fitzmorris; nephew Brian Kimberling (Amy); niece Tammy Kimberling; and her sweet yorkie Molly. Previously deceased family members include her husband, Doug Fitzmorris; mother, Beatrice Kimberling; father, Roy Kimberlin; and brother Bill Kimberling.