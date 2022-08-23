Margie Faye Fitzmorris

Margie Fitzmorris (Kimberling) comfortably passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side during the beautiful early morning hours, her favorite time of day. Margie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She left us much too early at the age of 69 — however, she lived a full life.

In her younger years, she was raised in Bovill where she made many lifelong friends. She met Doug Fitzmorris, the love of her life, while he was staying in the Bovill hotel for work. They married in 1970. Shortly after that they moved to Doug’s hometown, Sweet, Idaho. It was there that they ran their own dairy farm. Soon a daughter, Brandi Roberts, was born. Eventually they moved to Deary where their son, Scott Fitzmorris, was born. Doug worked in the woods most of his life and farmed in addition to that. Margie shared many farming responsibilities including making meals and driving the grain truck every harvest.