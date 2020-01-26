Lynn Earl Cook

On the day Lynn Cook was born, his father went fishing, but it was his mother who brought home the catch of the day ... an 8-pound baby boy.
Lynn was born Aug. 4, 1957, in Moses Lake, Wash. Upon completion of military service, his father took a job with the Les Schwab Tire Co., and moved the family, first to Madras, Ore., and then to John Day, Ore. Along the way, Lynn was joined by three little sisters, the recipients of his relentless, adoring teasing.
In 1966, the family moved again, this time to Lewiston. Lynn was in fourth grade and it was about this time, with inspiration from a family trumpet, that he discovered band and the beginning of what was to become a lifelong passion. Eventually switching to the valve trombone and under the tutelage of Eddy Williams, he marched with the Lewiston High School band at the inaugural parade for President Nixon and, in 1974, toured Europe with the jazz band. Throughout his life, he kept in touch with and enjoyed playing with many bandmates from LHS.
After attending Boise State University, he began a career in machinery and mechanics. He married Linda Steinberg in 1980. Her son, Matt Platt, has remained a special person in his life. While continuing to hone his skills in mechanics and aeronautics, Lynn started work at Rocky Mountain Helicopter. It was here that he met and married Fara Dawn Bastian and became stepdad to her three children. He relished the role of “dad.” The couple added two more to the mix, sons Dennison “Denny” and Marshall Cook. He was a great dad and very proud of his boys, and has enjoyed a continued relationship with stepson Daniel Johnson. His career took him to many locations, including Vancouver, Wash., and Montrose, Colo. When the couple divorced in 1995, he took a job with Liberty Aircraft in Melbourne, Fla., and then with Adam Aircraft in Colorado.
As his love for music expanded, so did his skills as an extremely talented musician. He played with many, many people, bands and musical groups, always bringing his trademark smile, talent and enthusiasm. Everyone wanted to play with “Skinny Lynn.” Not only was he a “killer” horn player, he was just fun to be around. As he was honing his musical talents, he was also growing professionally.
Some creative matchmaking by his mother in 2005 led to a reunion of sorts with former classmate Julie Nelson. He quit his job in Colorado and moved to Seattle. He said he’d flip burgers just to be close to Julie; fortunately, he was quickly recruited by the Boeing Co. as an engineer and enjoyed working for Boeing Defense Systems on the P-8 Program and MAX Certification. His co-workers loved him. He was the consummate team player and incredibly knowledgeable and passionate about aeronautics.
Lynn and Julie were absolutely crazy about each other and have spent the last 15 years attending musical events, exploring, sailing, traveling, raising boys and enjoying family and friends. His warmth and slightly twisted humor were legendary. But of his various talents and many strengths, kindness may have been his greatest attribute. He loved people and it showed. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. You were much loved, Lynn Cook. Thank you for shining your light on all of us.
Lynn died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennison E. Cook. He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Cook Gruber; sisters Dena Wooten, Kelly Haberman and Jana/JR Reynolds; sons Denny and Marshall Cook; his partner and love, Julie Nelson Natale; her two sons, Nick and Joe Natale; and many cousins, nieces and nephew.
A celebration of life will be held in Lewiston later this spring.