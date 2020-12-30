Lou Graham passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. She was 83.
Luella Mae Eacker was born Feb. 22, 1937, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Merrill and Thelma Eacker. She graduated Twin Falls High School in 1955. She married her high school sweetheart James R. Wood July 3, 1955. Together they had seven children. The family moved to Lewiston in 1969.
Mom became involved in the Head Start School program when her two youngest daughters were attending. She went on to teach for several years. She then took a position at St. Joseph Hospital as a cook. She transferred to the convent, where she cooked for the nuns. She later worked as a nurses assistant at Orchards Rehabilitation and Care Center and Lewiston Care Center. She retired from health care after 15 years of service.
She was very involved in the lives of her family. She attended sporting and school activities. She always let us know how proud she was of our accomplishments.
We never had a lot growing up, but Mom always had a way of making us feel like we were the richest family in town. Christmas was especially special with her baking and homemade gifts. Luella crocheted, made clothes and made many blankets for her children and grandchildren as gifts. Everyone’s favorite was the candy and Christmas cookies Mom made. We looked forward to her secret Million Dollar Fudge. It was a recipe that she actually got off the back of the Marshmallow Fluff jar. One of the most memorable holiday activities was buttering up our hands when mom helped us make popcorn balls.
Luella and Jim divorced Jan. 8, 1987. She then married Harvey Graham May 20, 1988. Together they spent many years as the camp hosts of the Elk River Reservoir Camp Grounds in Elk River. The family gathered multiple times a year for family camping trips and our big annual Elk River pig roast and potluck. Bringing the family together during the annual pig roast was the highlight of the summer for Mom.
Mom left to be with her daughter Annie; her husband of 24 years, Harvey Graham; her mother and father, Merrill and Thelma Eacker; and her brother Byron Eacker.
Luella is survived by her daughter, Debra Bateman and her husband Stephen Bateman of Spokane; son Roy Wood and his wife Judy of Lewiston; son Paul Wood and his wife Laura of Moscow; son Roger Wood and his wife Darlene of Richland; daughter Linda Wood of Richland; daughter Dee Wood of Genesee; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one niece; and one great-niece.
She will be forever in our hearts. We love you Mom.