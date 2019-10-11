Lorena Katy Quiring-Thompson

Lorena Thompson passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, from acute heart failure. Lorena was born June 19, 1930, to Peter J. and Helena Dalke Quiring in Madrid, Neb., and was the seventh child of 11 born.
Lorena graduated from high school in Dallas, Ore., in 1948. From 1949 to 1962, Lorena was employed in the medical field as a receptionist and an X-ray technician. Lorena was married to C. George Thompson on June 17, 1962, in Dallas, Ore. Lorena and George made their home at the Gertje Homestead, north of Nezperce.
Lorena enjoyed actively working with George in all aspects of farming. Lorena and George were avid snowmobilers. Lorena loved exploring the snow-covered winter wonderland trails, traveling with George to Yellowstone National Park nine times. Lorena’s interests also included gardening. Her motto was “Flowers, I must have flowers.” She was a Nezperce Garden Club member for 27 years, becoming a certified National Garden Club flower show judge. Lorena was superintendent of the Lewis County Fair Open Class Fruits and Vegetables Division for 30 years. Her passion for gardening and growing plants and flowers gave her much happiness and joy.
Lorena is survived by her dear sister, Martha (Harvey) Wall; and her dear brother, John (Sharon) Quiring.
Lorena was preceded in death by her husband, C. George Thompson; her parents; four brothers; and four sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. today at the Nezperce City Cemetery. You may submit condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.
Memorials may be made to Nezperce Garden Club c/o Rosalea Figgins.