Lola Mae Boyer, of Culdesac, passed away Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 88 years old.
Lola was born Feb. 10, 1934, to Henry and Zulah Anderson in Lewiston at White’s Hospital. She was raised on the Flat Iron near Sweetwater Creek. She attended Flat Iron and Webb Ridge schools. The family moved to town in 1944. Lola finished her schooling at Lapwai High School. She met her beloved Jack Boyer when she was a sophomore in high school. She loved Jack so much that she told her father she was pregnant so she could marry him. He gave her his blessing and Lola hopped on the bus with a $100 bill tucked into her high heeled shoes. He eventually found out there was no pregnancy. They married Feb. 9, 1951, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
After they married, they lived in Manito Springs, Colo., while Jack was in the U.S. Army. She moved back with her father in Lewiston when Jack was sent to Korea. Their daughter, Terry, was born in September of 1952 in Lewiston.
Lola and Jack settled in Lewiston after the war. Their son, Bruce, was born in July of 1954. Henry, Lola’s father, lived next door to them and helped her with the children while Jack was working on Potlatch Forest. They soon realized that “town life” was not for them and began looking for a farm to buy. In 1958, they purchased their ranch on Lyle Gulch, where she remained until August of 2021. They had a huge garden, raised cattle and farmed wheat, alfalfa and peas. In 1960 they bought the Dari-Delight in Lapwai. They added onto it and renamed it Jack and Lola’s Café. Lola did it all ... she was the cook, waitress and she kept the place in line. People still talk about her famous cheeseburgers. After they sold the restaurant and retired from farming, they focused on their cows. She loved going to Weippe “Cow Camp” and tending to the cows with Jack. They enjoyed traveling to Florida, Arizona, Texas and Mexico. One year they took a road trip to Florida in their white Cadillac to see her sister, Oleta.
She is survived by her daughter, Terry Whipple-Keller (Sonny); sister-in-law Evelyn Anderson (Kenneth); sister-in-law Carla Halsey; and brothers-in-law Larry Boyer and Willie Boyer (Linda). Lola is also survived by seven grandchildren, Tina Whipple Lien (Pat), Dana Whipple Knudsen, Donnie Whipple (Meghan), Michael Boyer (Andrea), Sarae Boyer, Lance Boyer (Karen) and Bryce Boyer (Marissa); 13 great-grandchildren, Kailee Boyer, Preston, Taylor and Morgan Boyer, Nicholas and Hannah Lien, Jack and Sam Knudsen, Whitney Oler and Jacoby Whipple, Olivia, and Aubrey and Jameson Boyer; and great-great-grandchildren Zaiden Houston and Oliver Boyer (Kailee).
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Zulah Anderson; her husband, Jack Boyer; her son, Bruce Boyer; brothers Kenneth, Bill, Elbert and Orval; her sister, Oleta Dunbar.
Lola was an amazing lady who touched so many lives. She was always up for a few dirty jokes, a cup of coffee and more recently, a margarita. She loved to garden and could be seen borrowing plant starts from the local Taco Time. She graciously survived throat cancer, breast cancer and triple bypass surgery, but her biggest heartbreak was losing her soul mate, Jack. She was a beautiful light, irreplaceable and unforgettable. Lola has been waiting for Jack’s embrace for four long years and we know they are together again.
A celebration of life for Lola Boyer will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., in Lewiston. Please join us for a reception afterward at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in the Seaport Ballroom at 621 21st St., in Lewiston.