Lois Lorraine “Rainy” Harris

Lois Lorraine “Rainy” Harris, 77, passed away Thursday, Oct 13, 2022, at her home in Lewiston.

Rainy was born on April 7, 1945, to Robert Columbus McCurley and Grace Lorraine Robbins in Wichita, Kan. During her early years, her family briefly moved to Arkansas, where they lived on a chicken farm, before returning to Wichita. In high school, Rainy was actively involved with Youth for Christ and with the youth group at her church.