Lois Lorraine “Rainy” Harris, 77, passed away Thursday, Oct 13, 2022, at her home in Lewiston.
Rainy was born on April 7, 1945, to Robert Columbus McCurley and Grace Lorraine Robbins in Wichita, Kan. During her early years, her family briefly moved to Arkansas, where they lived on a chicken farm, before returning to Wichita. In high school, Rainy was actively involved with Youth for Christ and with the youth group at her church.
In 1961, at the age of 16, she became a military wife when she met and married Maxie Jon Harris, who was stationed at McConnell Air Base. She enjoyed life in the military and looked at each move as a new adventure. During the ’70s they, along with their two daughters, were stationed in Japan and Germany. While there, Rainy attended the Nazarene mission churches, taught English and worked at a mission school. When Max retired in the early ’80s, they settled in Lewiston.
Over the years, Rainy was active in teaching Sunday school, being part of the church choir and was passionate about serving the Lord. She found pleasure in working in her yard, reading, singing and telling stories. Over the years, she had several odd jobs, but her favorite was working for the Intensive English Institute. She loved working with international students and made many lifelong friendships.
Rainy was someone who enjoyed getting to know people. She had a gift of being able to know someone’s life story the first time — and often the only time — they met. She valued her friends deeply. She had a kind and generous spirit and wanted people to know they were loved and cared for. Rainy’s greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with and investing in her family. She cared deeply for many foster children, both her own and those of her daughters and she continued to pray for them long after they left the family. Her love for the Lord was great and she has set an example of how to press into Him in both the good and the difficult times.
Rainy is survived by her daughters, Cindy Harris-Lindauer (Mike) of Lewiston and Becky Goodman (Ben) of Fayetteville, N.C. She is also survived by her grandson Eli Lindauer and her granddaughters, Stella Rose, Tessa and Anna Goodman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Grace McCurley, her husband, Maxie Harris, her brothers, Richard McCurley and David McCurley.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6, at River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Rainy’s name to the Idaho Food Bank, Life Choices Clinic or to the Gideons International.