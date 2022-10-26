Linda S. Williams

On Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, Jesus softly called to Linda Williams, her daughters by her side, and said, “It’s time to come Home.”

Linda Williams was born Jan. 25, 1949, in South Bend, Ind., to Glen and Ruth (Roberts) Hambay. Linda married Anthony Williams in Tucson, Ariz., on April 8, 1967. She had five daughters — one by birth, two by a shared love and two others by God’s provision. Her daughters are Corinna Williams, of Lewiston, Lorie (Glenn) Blackshear, of Cheney, Wash., Michell (Gerald) Durand, of Cheyenne, Wyo., and two stepdaughters, Chantell (Rob) Lindsay and Lynell (Eddie) Tucker. She has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.