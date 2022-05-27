Our Linda passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Lewiston. She was the youngest of three children, born to Gerald “Abe” Wilson and Dorris Diedrich Wilson, following brother Gerald (Ted) and sister Sandy. She was born June 28, 1952, in Portland, Ore.
Linda was a cowgirl who grew up in the Clarkston area, working many years as department manager at the Clarkston Costco before retiring. Everyone knows Linda from her outgoing personality and constant smile; she always gave of herself to her job, customers, friends and family.
Linda married Alan Swan and raised two sons, Drew and Trevor. She later married Ron Reser, the love of her life, in March of 2006, in Reno, Nev. Ron made custom guns and was an expert woodworker. They moved to Winchester and built a custom home from wood they sourced and milled on their property. One of her favorite things was her kitchen counter — a beautiful full piece of oak wood, made with love from Ron. He also made the cabinet door pulls and light fixtures from elk antlers. Some of their many memorable adventures included four-wheeling, hunting, boating and fishing that included fishing trips to Alaska. Linda was proud to catch a 32-pound salmon, which she had mounted on their wall, along with a trophy moose Ron secured on his last hunting trip. They moved to Juliaetta on the Clearwater River in 2019 to be closer to family and fishing.
One of Linda’s favorite events was Ron’s daughter Debbie’s birthday that was celebrated every year at their ranch on the Fourth of July with a barbecue at the Reser ranch. When Ron passed in June 2021 at the age of 79, Linda sent Ron’s old Studebaker truck for his grandson to refurbish and enjoy. Ron’s children included Debbie and a son, Rick.
Linda and Ron often visited her brother, Ted, and his wife, Brenda, at their California ranch, and horse shows, and as Linda would say, she was a cowgirl “living the luxury life.”
Those left behind are her father, Abe, age 97, and wife Peggy, son Drew, son Trevor and his wife Melissa and step-granddaughter Cam, sister Sandy, brother Ted and wife Brenda, Linda and Ron’s children, Debbie and Rick, lifelong buddy Lenny Frasure, and cousin Joyce Wilson, and her Wilson family, which includes nephews, nieces and numerous cousins, along with anyone Linda touched with her kindness, generosity, friendship, hug and smile. All have empty hearts with her passing.