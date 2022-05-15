Linda Jane (Cone) Osborne, 73, a resident of Potlatch, passed away at her home Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in her comfy bed, her way, and with her family by her side.
Linda was born March 21, 1948, in Moscow, to Vincent and Lucille (Dixon) Cone. Linda was the baby sister of Delfred, Garoldine, Velda and Paulette Cone. She attended her schooling at Potlatch, and graduated from the Potlatch High School in 1966.
Linda attended the University of Idaho for one year and then “finally” began dating Cliff Osborne, of Potlatch. They attended all 12 years of their schooling before college together, but didn’t “admit” to liking each other until college.
Linda began working at General Telephone Company as an operator and married Cliff on May 30, 1969. They welcomed their son, Bryan Clifford Osborne, in February of 1972. Linda, Cliff and Bryan moved to Orofino in 1974, and she transferred from General Telephone Company of Moscow to work at the Orofino location of GTE. Linda and Cliff welcomed their daughter, Kimberly Ann Osborne, in May of 1976.
Linda, Cliff and her family lived in Orofino for approximately 12 years before returning to Potlatch to build their dream home on Osborne family land.
Linda was fortunate enough to transfer with General Telephone to their Moscow location, working as a line assigner until her retirement in 1998 (working for 31 years with the company).
Linda was known for her spice, sass and zest for life.
One of Linda’s biggest loves besides her family was her love for horses. Linda was one of the founding members of the Cayuse Kids Saddle Club and always welcomed new (horsey) community members to the club. Along with being very active with the Cayuse Kids Saddle Club, Linda enjoyed packing sponsor flags for the Lewiston Roundup Association. For many years, Linda packed flags with her friends and daughter, Kim.
Even though 2020 and 2021 were challenging years for Linda’s health, they were also special years for her as she was able to attend several events, watching her granddaughter carry on the tradition of representing the Lewiston Roundup.
Linda leaves behind her son, Bryan C. Osborne, of Princeton; her daughter, Kimberly A. Osborne, of Potlatch; her brother, Delfred Cone, of Princeton; six grandchildren, Alisha Fish (Josh), Trevor Osborne, Devan Carpenter (Libby Sheffler), Jordan Osborne, Jade Osborne and Danaira Carpenter; four great-grandchildren, Payeton, Rylie, Taylor and Eli; and numerous very special nephews and nieces.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Garoldine Kinman, Velda Ross and Paulette Cone; and her husband of more than 50 years, Clifford Osborne, who passed away Sept. 27, 2020.
A memorial service for Linda will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cayuse Kids Saddle Club Grounds, 1012 Bear Creek Road, Princeton. A catered dinner will follow the memorial service.
Memorials may be given to the Cayuse Kids Saddle Club, P.O. Box 152, Princeton, ID 83857; or to the Lewiston Roundup Association, P.O. Box 314, Lewiston, ID 83501.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.