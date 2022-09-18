Linda Irene Storey, 75, of Arlington, Wash., and formerly of Clarkston, passed away, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Arlington. She was born in Orofino, on June 18, 1947, to Theron and Irma Storey. She joined three older siblings, spending her early years in Orofino before moving to Pullman. In 1955 and after the addition of two more children, the family moved to Clarkston, where Linda entered the third grade and attended school until graduating in 1965, from Clarkston High School. Linda participated in many school activities, was involved in Job’s Daughters, attended Girls’ State and was selected Miss Clarkston High School, her senior year. She attended Eastern Washington State College for two years, later completing her degree at Lewis-Clark Normal School, in 1971.

Linda was married to Jim Kavaney for 13 years and they moved to Arlington in 1969 and had two children, Kathy Jo and Alex Bradford. After divorcing, Linda later married Jerry Harke, in 1982. Linda and Jerry celebrated their 40th anniversary in March. Linda was always a hard worker and grew up baby sitting, picking berries, cleaning, and caring for pets, before working as a car hop at the Clarkston A&W and as a sales clerk at Adams Pharmacy while in high school. After her college graduation, Linda spent her career teaching at Post Middle School in the Arlington School District.