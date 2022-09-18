Linda Irene Storey, 75, of Arlington, Wash., and formerly of Clarkston, passed away, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Arlington. She was born in Orofino, on June 18, 1947, to Theron and Irma Storey. She joined three older siblings, spending her early years in Orofino before moving to Pullman. In 1955 and after the addition of two more children, the family moved to Clarkston, where Linda entered the third grade and attended school until graduating in 1965, from Clarkston High School. Linda participated in many school activities, was involved in Job’s Daughters, attended Girls’ State and was selected Miss Clarkston High School, her senior year. She attended Eastern Washington State College for two years, later completing her degree at Lewis-Clark Normal School, in 1971.
Linda was married to Jim Kavaney for 13 years and they moved to Arlington in 1969 and had two children, Kathy Jo and Alex Bradford. After divorcing, Linda later married Jerry Harke, in 1982. Linda and Jerry celebrated their 40th anniversary in March. Linda was always a hard worker and grew up baby sitting, picking berries, cleaning, and caring for pets, before working as a car hop at the Clarkston A&W and as a sales clerk at Adams Pharmacy while in high school. After her college graduation, Linda spent her career teaching at Post Middle School in the Arlington School District.
Spending time with family was a huge priority for Linda. Many happy trips were spent in the Harke motor home, following Alex’s motocross, or taking trips with extended family. Vacations at Sunriver and Seaside, Ore., and other destinations, were filled with wonderful memories, as well as trips throughout the United States with family, or to visit family. The Caribbean, Mexico and Canada were other vacation destinations. These trips usually involved plenty of candy and popcorn, earning Linda the title of “The Candy Aunt.”
As a devoted Christian, Linda attended church in Clarkston and in Arlington. She was a longtime member of Arlington Free Methodist Church and most recently, attended Atonement Free Lutheran. Linda had a heart for those in need, opening her home to several homeless individuals, for as long as a year at a time, to help them become independent. Linda was generous, always freely giving to others when she saw a need. Her biggest accomplishment in life was knowing all of her children and grandchildren know Jesus as their personal Lord and Savior. Her family is confident in knowing that Linda is with Jesus, following a life of love and service to others.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Theron and Irma Storey; her older brother, Kenneth Storey and her stepbrother, John Sherbon. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Harke (Seattle); her daughter Kathy Jo Marshall (Steve Marshall), of Menifee, Calif.; her son, Alex Bradford Kavaney, of Nowata, Okla.; her grandsons, Cody David, Casey Allen, Colton Bradford and Carson James Marshall, her granddaughter, Brecklin Paige Kavaney and her great-grandson, Jet Moon Marshall. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Storey, of Pomeroy; and her sisters, Janis Cumming, of Clarkston, Jill Davis, of Vail, Ariz., and June Petersen, of Poinciana, Fla.
During her time here on Earth, Linda touched the lives of many students, friends and family members. Her fun-loving and generous spirit will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.
A service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Atonement Free Lutheran, 6905 172nd St NE in Arlington. Our family welcomes friends and past students.
Weller Funeral Home of Arlington is in charge of arrangements.