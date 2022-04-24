Leonard Julius “Bud” Schilling passed away peacefully Monday, March 21, 2022, with his beautiful wife, two daughters and his dog, Devil, by his side.
A lifelong Pomeroy resident, Bud was born Aug. 3, 1941, in Dayton, Wash., to Clarence “schill” and Cecelia (Schaefer) Schilling. The second of five children, Bud was the tallest, smartest and “bestest looking.” Just ask him.
He attended the Holy Rosary Catholic School until eighth grade and Pomeroy High School until graduating in 1960.
Bud had a fairly typical childhood until a sledding accident left him with a dented skull, a long scar and his lovingly named “Devil Horn.” Not even Bud could win against the bumper of a 1940’s car. He missed the rest of that school year and even had to relearn how to walk. Bud was never allowed to participate in school sports or go swimming, though he was an expert doggy paddler later as an adult.
In 1963, tipped off by a local draft board member that his number was almost up, Bud enlisted in the U.S. Army so he would have a better say in what he wanted to do. Well, what he did was become one of the Army’s most elite, 101st Airborne Ranger — Green Beret — Special Forces — Screaming Eagles.
When dad came home from Vietnam, everyone knew he was a “bad ass.” He was honorably discharged in 1966.
Returning home to Pomeroy, he helped care for his grandmother who was paralyzed by a stroke and worked several different jobs over the years. He even farmed family land during that magical time in the ’70s when wheat was more than $7 a bushel.
He quit farming and found his niche when he was hired at the Pomeroy Post Office, where he worked until his retirement. He had a smile and a nickname for everyone; Slim, Shorty, Squirt. He was known for telling people a book of stamps cost $20. Ahead of his time, perhaps.
On a fateful night in January 1969, Bud was set up on a blind date with Marlane Hegi. That amazing woman became his beautiful bride June 12, 1970. They had two daughters, Marlana and Tammy, and June 12th would have made 52 years of marriage for Bud and Marlane.
Ever the prankster, Bud delighted in things like “finding Leprechaun tracks” in the rhubarb patch and sending his daughters on a Leprechaun hunt.
He rigged jingle bells in an adjoining bedroom closet to make sure they behaved at Christmastime because “Santa was doing re-con fly-overs to make sure!”
He wrapped a wristwatch for his wife layer upon layer until it was in a refrigerator box.
A man of many talents and interests, some of his favorite things to do were shooting, finding mushrooms, fishing and finding new recipes to try. He always said the best recipes “start” with a pound of butter.
Bud adored his three girls and did anything and everything for them. He may have moved one too many pianos in the day.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Charles “Chuck” and his sister Mary. He is survived by his wife Marlane; daughters Marlana (Greg) Vendeland and Tammy (Richie) Vecchio; his brother Philip “Butch” (Colleen), his sister Phyllis (Jay) Jardee and his four grandchildren Nicholas Vendeland, Vegas, Richie and Vinny Vecchio.
Dad was no fan of funerals and had requested no service of any kind. He would also prefer that any memorials be banked toward your own retirement. He would be most pleased if he were remembered by spending time with family, doing things you love and starting every recipe with a pound of butter.