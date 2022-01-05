Local artist Larry D. Ferguson died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, of prolonged illness at 83 years of age.
Born Nov. 3, 1938, in his grandparents’ home at the top of Steptoe Canyon near Colton, and the family lived in several locations in Oregon, Washington and Idaho before settling in Lewiston when he was 5 years old.
Larry attended Lewiston schools before graduating from Lewiston High School in 1956. He was a member of the state champion track team that year and competed in track at the University of Idaho in Moscow, graduating in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in commercial art.
Larry always considered himself an artist but had to work at a number of different jobs to make a living. While managing an art supply store in St. Louis he met and married Margaret Hale. They were married 49 years before she died in 2013.
After marriage, the couple moved to Iowa City, Iowa, where he attended graduate school, earning a Master of Arts in fine art in 1967 and an Master of Fine Arts in fine art in 1968. He taught at colleges and universities in South Dakota and Iowa before moving back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1978. They settled in Clarkston to raise their two children, Maria and Daniel. While there he taught classes and workshops for Walla Walla Community College and for Valley Art Center.
He managed a feed store and worked for 17 years at the Job Service office in Lewiston where he retired.
Hunting and fishing were lifelong pursuits he loved to share with family. Much of the inspiration for his paintings came from the patterns, colors and textures he found in nature.
Larry joined Toastmasters International in Iowa in 1975 and continued membership in the valley, earning the highest honor offered, Distinguished Toastmaster.
He found a church family at the Clarkston United Methodist church where he worshiped, taught and sang in the choir.
Larry is survived by his children, Maria (Todd) Myers and Daniel (Dawn) Ferguson, and their children, Nick (Alexa) Nilson, Tanner Nilson and Mandi Ferguson; two brothers, David (Kay) Ferguson and Gary (Judy) Ferguson, and one sister, Diana Richardson; also, two great-grandsons and several nieces and nephews.
He has been cremated and will be buried beside his wife at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.
In lieu of flowers, Larry has requested that donations be made to The Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston, WA 99403; or Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., PO Box 183, Clarkston, WA 99403.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
The family encourages the viewing of Larry’s artwork at the Valley Art Center in Clarkston during the month of January.