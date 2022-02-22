Larry C. Iverson, 78, passed away doing what he loved, tinkering on his rigs, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Larry was born in Moscow to Roy and Doris (Nelson) Iverson on July 23, 1943. He attended Genesee High School, graduating in 1961. Soon after, he enrolled at Spokane Falls Community College. After finishing college, he enlisted in the U.S. Army for four years.
In 1968, he married the love of his life, Carol Yarnell, from Okanogan, Wash. They made their home on the family farm, where they raised three ornery daughters. They were married for 54 wonderful years.
Larry enjoyed farming, camping, fishing, four-wheeling, car shows, working on old cars, and spending time with family and friends while enjoying a cold “Bud.”
Larry was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Doris Iverson, and sister, Janet Iverson. Larry is survived by his wife, Carol; three daughters, Jeannie (Troy) Culver, Julie (Monte) Wilson and Jodie (Jason) Iverson; four grandchildren, Sydney and Dylan Wilson, and Kinsey and Ryson Culver; and his dog, Molly. He will be greatly missed and loved by his many friends and family. He is now plowing God’s fields with his John Deere tractor.
The service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow. Burial service will follow at Moscow City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Genesee Volunteer Fire Department.
Many thanks to all who reached out to the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short's Funeral Chapel