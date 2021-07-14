Carol Sue Hauntz, 84, of Grangeville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at her home in Mount Idaho. Because of COVID-19, her funeral was canceled until the passing of her husband, Larry.
She was born Aug. 15, 1935, to Glen and Sue (Sprenger) Ailor at their home in Grangeville. She joined a brother, Stewart, and a sister, Velva. A lifelong resident, she graduated from GHS in 1953 and went on to the University of Idaho, graduating in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in education.
She taught senior and junior high school students for 33 years until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma for more than 40 years and president of the Idaho Genealogical Society for 10 years. In 2006, she was presented with the Esto Perpetua Award by the Idaho State Historical Society in honor and recognition of significant contributions to the preservation of Idaho history
Her interests included reading microfilm in her study of genealogy, crafting and entering her finished projects in the Idaho County Fair, pursuing her lifelong interest in American Indian and local history and researching her family tree. She was also a part of the “Class of ’53 Grannies,” who were women that she had remained friends with since grade school. They would meet at least once a year and go on road trips to Oregon, California, Nevada, Washington and Arizona.
Larry (John) Hauntz (aka Spook), 84, passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home in Mount Idaho. He was born July 5, 1936, to John and Leora (Smith) Hauntz in Warren, Idaho, in a small cabin while his dad and uncle went fishing. As far as we know, he is the only baby ever born in Warren. He joined his two sisters, Marie and Evelyn. His older sister, Marie, fell in love with him and thought he walked on water and she still thinks he does to this day. Later, his little brothers, Chuck and Kenny, joined the family.
Dad grew up in a few different mining towns as a young boy in northern and central Idaho. There, he spent much of his time out in the wilderness exploring with his shotgun and learning how to be full of “piss and vinegar,” as he liked to call it. His family later moved to Grangeville, where he lived next to his high school sweetheart, Carol Sue Ailor. He graduated from GHS in 1955. Her parents owned Ailor Funeral Home and Dad worked for Grandpa on ambulance runs.
He worked various jobs throughout his life, working at the sewer plant, owning a dry cleaning business, became a pond monkey, but mainly he was a carpenter and has put his talented mark on many a building and home in Idaho, Clearwater, Lewis, Nez Perce, Adams and Valley counties. He spent much of his free time remodeling their home and tinkering in his garage.
After being high school sweethearts of four years, they married on Feb. 16, 1957, at her parents’ home in Grangeville. They went on to have three children, Thane (Susan), Thasa (Doug) and Tara (Edward).
They are survived by their son, Thane (Susan) Hauntz, of Lewiston; daughters Thasa Zuziak, of San Clemente, Calif., and Tara and Edward (Hauntz) Lapid, of Grangeville; six grandchildren, Chad, Shayna, Sarah and Cameron; three step-grandchildren, Kyle, Thea and DJ; Larry’s siblings, Marie, Chuck and Kenny; Carol Sue’s brother-in-law, Joe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
They were preceded in death by their parents; Carol Sue’s siblings, Stewart and Velva; and Larry’s sister, Evelyn.
A celebration of life will be held at the Blackmer Funeral Home, Carol Sue’s childhood home and their place of marriage, at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021. A luncheon reception will follow at the Grangeville Senior Center. A dessert dish would be appreciated. A private graveside for the family will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Condolences may be made to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.