Our beloved Kyle Alan Richardson left us Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at age 49, surrounded by people he loved.
He was born Oct. 4, 1970, in Lewiston to Alan and Sharon Richardson. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1989. Kyle spent his life outdoors with his sidekick, Jefé. Nothing meant more to him than his family, but hunting sure came a close second. Every whitetail buck in North Idaho feared his name. His favorite place in the world was with his family creating memories at our traditional family campsite, Marble Creek (Crick). He was a devoted father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin and so many more things to different people.
He leaves behind the loves of his life, sons Cody (Maggie Musselman) Richardson and Blake Callahan; daughter Hailey Jenkins; his grandsons, Riley and Ryder Richardson; siblings Timothy (Kara) Richardson; nieces Nevaeh Labonte Richardson and Kiara Richardson; Leah (Chad) Cochran; Camden, Abel, Declan, Bre, and Grace; Julia Richardson; nephew Jayden Richardson, and his mother and father, Alan and Sharon Richardson.
So many more people loved and were loved by this man, there is not enough space on this paper to list them all, but his heart was big enough to love them all. Those who knew him know that he was one-of-a-kind, with his witty sense of humor. While his soul has moved on to a better place, his legacy will move on through his children and grandchildren; mourn his absence but celebrate his life and cherish his memory. He will forever be missed.
For those wishing to send flowers and memorial contributions, they can be sent to Cody Richardson & Hailey Jenkins at Mountain View Funeral Home. Services for Kyle will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mountain View Funeral Home, 83521 Seventh St., No. 5137, Lewiston, ID 83501. There will be a celebration of life at Sunset Park directly after the service. All are welcome. Please come send him off with the farewell he deserved. Please sign the online guestbook at www.mtviewfuneralhome.com.