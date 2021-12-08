Heaven has gained an angel with a light so bright it will live in our souls forever.
Our angel passed peacefully in the arms of her parents at 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. She arrived four weeks early on Jan. 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
She showed everyone just how tough she was as she was Life Flighted to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane to undergo heart surgery and a second heart surgery at six months. Her favorite things were playing with her three older brothers and being held by her mommy and daddy. She taught us all about strength and courage, facing every day with a smile and rarely crying. Kinsley was a favorite with the doctors and nursing staff in the PICU at Sacred Heart — toughest baby ever.
Kinsley is the daughter of Chris and Kylie Townsend, who survive her at the family home in Asotin, along with her three brothers, Keatin, Isaak and Brayden, who adored her; paternal grandparents, Mike Townsend, of Asotin, and Jay and Julie Hancock, of Clarkston; maternal grandparents, Charlie and Dianna Seeley, and maternal great-grandmother, Shirley Seeley, all of Orofino; she is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her very much.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 1028 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane, WA, 99204, or the PICU at Sacred Heart in honor of Kinsley Kay Townsend, either online or by mail at 101 W. Eighth Ave., Spokane, WA, 99204. Attach a note or include on the check “PICU honor of Kinsley.” Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and everyone who cared for our precious baby girl.
A celebration of our angel’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 11, the Orchards Community Church at 822 Bryden Ave. in Lewiston. All friends and family are welcome.