Kimi Rene McElroy-Griffin

Kimi Rene McElroy-Griffin, 65, passed away at home in Deary on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

Kimi was born March 26, 1957, in Santa Monica, Calif. After graduating, she moved with family to Coeur d’Alene, in 1978. Soon after arriving, she started work at General Telephone/Verizon, where she stayed for 30 years. She started as a telephone operator in Coeur d’Alene; she was later re-assigned to Moscow for a secretarial position. She ended her career as the supply shop manager, before retiring in 2011.