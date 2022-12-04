Kimi Rene McElroy-Griffin, 65, passed away at home in Deary on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
Kimi was born March 26, 1957, in Santa Monica, Calif. After graduating, she moved with family to Coeur d’Alene, in 1978. Soon after arriving, she started work at General Telephone/Verizon, where she stayed for 30 years. She started as a telephone operator in Coeur d’Alene; she was later re-assigned to Moscow for a secretarial position. She ended her career as the supply shop manager, before retiring in 2011.
Kimi had many hobbies, which included quilting, crocheting, making stained glass, reading and watching old movies. She enjoyed baking, making beautiful trays of cookies and goodies for family at the holidays, Christmas being her favorite time. She also loved all animals big and small; she had many cats, dogs, horses, mini ponies and even two teams of draft horses. She was an avid supporter of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and tried to never miss a game.
Kimi met the love of her life, David Griffin, in 1995, and they have been together ever since at their home in Deary. They both enjoyed many activities together: riding and driving horses, antiquing and ice fishing were a few of their favorites.
Kimi was a wonderful and caring person who leaves behind family, friends and her beloved critters. We all will miss her dearly. She is survived by her longtime partner David Griffin; stepdaughter Julie White and husband David, of Moscow; sister Judy Humlick and husband David, of Hayden Lake, Idaho; sister Beverly Hamack, of Coeur d’Alene. Her parents Elsie and Willard McElroy precede her in death, along with three Brothers: Randy, Darryl and Brad.
Kimi’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Deary Community Bible Church of Deary, 4981 Hwy 8 Deary, ID. Kramer Funeral home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
If so desired, instead of flowers please donate to the Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow.