Our loving brother, uncle and friend, Kevin Lee Blue, 58, of Clarkston, was called home to his heavenly father Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Our hearts are saddened, and he will be truly missed by many friends, co-workers and family.
He was born Sept. 25, 1962, to Donald C. and Betty J. Blue. Kevin found great comfort in his faith in Christ, the Scriptures and his fellowship with members of Tammany View Baptist Church. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1980 and Walla Walla Community College in 1992 with a degree in nursing. He married Leah Pepito. They had no children and later divorced.
The better part of Kevin’s nursing career was spent working at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston, to which he was truly dedicated. He had many interests and hobbies, which included hiking, bicycling, photography, astronomy, amateur radio operation and many more. He also loved animals, including his two cats, Jimmy and Missy, who were very dear to his heart.
Kevin is survived by his father, Donald Blue, of Clarkston; brothers Mitch Blue and his wife, Grace, of Tooele, Utah, and John Blue, of Kamiah; a sister, Toni Apperti, of Kamiah; three nieces; three nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Blue, and a nephew, Dustin Blue.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, and a prior announcement will be made.