Kerby Mathew Cole went to be with the Holy Father on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, after a courageous battle with leukemia. Kerby was born in Moscow on Friday, Dec. 13, 1946, to Quentin “Buster” and Pauline Fuchs Cole.
Kerby had four brothers and a sister. He was like most North Idaho kids, growing up enjoying the great outdoors hunting and fishing his entire life.
He graduated from Moscow High School in 1965 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at the University of Idaho in 1970. Upon graduation, he went to work as a field engineer for Bechtel Corporation in New York. Following his East Coast adventures, he returned to the northwest, where he worked as an engineer for Crown Zeller Bach and Weyerhaeuser in the pulp and paper industry. In 1980, he returned to Moscow, where he began his career as an engineering consultant and construction manager. In fulfilling his dream and completing his education, he obtained his master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Idaho and a doctorate in engineering from Washington State University in 1993.
Following his graduation, he went to work for the state of Idaho, first for the Department of Transportation and then for the Department of Environmental Quality. He retired as the North Central Regional Administrator.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Ann Louise Sexton Cole, at their home in Hayden Lake, Idaho, along with the family dog, Shamrock “Rocksy;” son Timothy (Kim) Cole, of Lewiston, daughter Dianna Cole, of Chattaroy, Wash., stepsons Thomas (Ana) Cossairt, of Blanchard, Wash., and Donald (Teresa) Cossairt, of Moscow; brothers Steve (Maxine), of Deary, Bruce (Melissa), of North Fork, Idaho, Mark (Cheri), of Moscow, and Arnie (Mandy) of Prairie City, Ore.; along with 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Dolly; daughter Lisa; and his beloved Darby dog.
In lieu of flowers, Kerby asked that donations be made to the Pet Memorial Program at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Washington State University.
Kerby requested no service to be held. The family will hold a private celebration of life, to be planned at a later date. Interment will be this fall at the cemetery in Moscow, where his grave will be dedicated.
