Kenneth Vernon Garrett, of Moscow, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his home surrounded by his devoted family. Ken was born Dec. 23, 1931, at a family home in Deary. Ken was the oldest of three children including Norman and Shirley.

Ken worked for the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association as a teenager during the summers. After graduating from Deary High School in 1949, he worked for them full-time until the snow got too deep and he decided to seek more education. He went to trade school in Spokane to learn telegraphy and railroad accounting, and worked as a depot agent for the Milwaukee Railroad until he was drafted into the Korean War.