KellyAnn Roberts was born March 29, 1958, in the college town of Moscow. KellyAnn was called home Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Her kindness, care, and zest for others’ happiness will not be forgotten.
KellyAnn spent her childhood years in Lewiston with close neighborhood children and no end of fun and adventure. The family remained in Lewiston until after KellyAnn’s junior year in high school. They then moved to Clarkston, where KellyAnn was able to finish her senior year driving herself to Lewiston High School. After graduating from Lewiston High School in 1976, KellyAnn tried a year of college at Washington State University, where her mother had attended.
More interested in working with people, KellyAnn decided to go on to full time employment, where she faithfully served others and continued working until the day of her death. In all of her professional endeavors, her work reflected her desire to help others and gave her the opportunity to form lifelong relationships that she thoroughly enjoyed.
Gregarious and talented, KellyAnn had various hobbies. She was a gifted pianist and shared her abilities playing for high school choir, accompanying, and playing for her family and church. KellyAnn enjoyed traveling opportunities, from camping on the Selway River with extended family, to a trip to Australia with her father, to family trips to the ocean, to a special memorable trip to Hawaii with her granddaughter.
KellyAnn was a devoted mother to her son and deeply loved and delighted in her two grandchildren. She also was the life of extended family gatherings and held the beloved reputation for being the most fun aunt who always brought her party games wherever she went.
She is survived by her son Cody Lundberg, (Nicole Hollace), grandchildren Elise and Gavin Lundberg, sister Darci Jo, brother Craig Roberts, and youngest sister Betsy Wright. In lieu of flowers, she would be honored by a donation to support the Valley Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.