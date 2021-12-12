Kelly Ann Miller passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Vancouver, Wash., surrounded by her husband Dennis and her best friend Debbie.
She was born Sept. 13, 1955, in Moscow to Carmen and Tex Griner. She was raised in Clarkston with her two brothers, Richard and Michael, and two sisters, Debby and Robin. After high school, Kelly worked for Inland Networks in Uniontown. She made several friends along the way whom she continued to visit throughout the years.
Kelly met Dennis Miller in the early 1990s and moved to Portland, Ore., where they eventually married. Dennis brought with him three children, Jared, Cassie and Steven. Kelly became a role model, mother and, later in life, the best nana ever to her grandson, Kayden Lange. Over the years, she showered all the kids with love and guidance. She always put on the biggest Christmas display that she could think of to show the kids how much they were loved.
When not raising children, Kelly loved going to the casino, loved to travel, garden, paint, bake and cook and travel with her husband when he worked out of town. She had a love for all things and got really into projects that interested her.
Kelly will truly be missed but will now be Kayden’s guardian angel in heaven. She loved Kayden fiercely, protected him when he needed it, loved him like a mother and taught him to shake his booty like no other and might have taught him a few not-so-nice words.
Her husband will miss her daily calls when he is out of town working, the delicious meals she made, the relationships they built together and her loving but stubborn nature. Her kids will miss her dearly and promise to keep traditions going that she started.